Workshop focuses on productive dairies

LEAN farm management - being more productive with less waste created - will be the focus of Western Dairy's first extension workshops for 2020 starting this month.

Dairy farmers are invited to learn about the LeanFarm multi-module training program and undertake the first two modules at workshops held on Monday, February 17, at the Noakes family dairy farm near Margaret River and on Tuesday, February 18, at the Merritt family dairy farm near Boyanup.

Western Dairy regional extension officer Jess Andony said part of the workshops would involve presentations by New Zealand engineer, dairy farmer and LeanFarm consultant Jana Hocken.

She said the remainder would be a walk around the host farm discussing aspects of the business as they relate to the LeanFarm program.

"LeanFarm is all about efficiency, looking at areas in your business that can save you time and resources," Ms Andony said.

"These workshops are aimed for businesses who employ staff and it is recommended to bring along key staff members and decision makers in the business."

Both sessions will start at 9.30am and conclude by 2.30pm, with lunch provided.

Originating in the automotive industry to cut production costs and adapted to farming, the LeanFarm approach has been presented by Ms Hocken at more than 150 dairy farms in New Zealand and across Australia.

After working as an engineer on automotive, rail, aerospace, defence, healthcare, government, finance, information technology and agricultural sectors, Ms Hocken implemented lean practices on her family's 1000-head dairy farm in NZ.

She recently published a book The Lean Dairy Farm on the training program which focuses on eliminating waste and value adding to improve profitability.

Ms Hocken will also be presenting at this year's Australian Dairy Conference in Melbourne on Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21.

As the extension workshops involve farm walks, participants are asked to respect the host farms' biosecurity by wearing clean boots.

More information: Contact Jess Andony on 0435 174 719 or at jessica@westerndairy.com.au