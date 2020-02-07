Major boost for Kununurra research team

Entomologist and weed researcher Helen Spafford has joined the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development based at Kununurra.

THE Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) team at Kununurra has welcomed experienced entomologist and weed researcher, Helen Spafford.

Dr Spafford will join a dedicated tropical cropping research team in the north, and will also lead DPIRD's horticulture scientists with expertise in insects and plant disease across WA.

She has local and international experience, including a decade with the University of Hawaii, Manoa and research and lecturing roles with The University of Western Australia.

Dr Spafford's research spans a range of insect pests, including fruit fly on crops such as papaya and coffee, pests of broadacre crops like aphids and diamondback moth, and even mosquitoes and bed bugs.

She has researched various management approaches such as using insects as biological control agents against weeds and insect pests, insecticides, and cultural control methods.

"Having lived in Darwin as a child, I'm looking forward to being back in the north and working with DPIRD's research team and growers," Dr Spafford said.

Irrigated Agriculture acting director Rohan Prince said in addition to her research focus in the north, Dr Spafford would co-ordinate DPIRD's insect and disease research efforts within the horticulture branch.

"It is fantastic to have someone with Helen's credentials and experience join the team and further consolidate WA's research capacity," Mr Prince said.

DPIRD principal research scientist David McNeil said Dr Spafford's entomology and weed research skills, along with her expertise in mentoring students and young researchers, would add significant value to DPIRD's rejuvenated science capabilities at Kununurra.

"We are focused on delivering high quality research that is relevant locally and across northern Australia, and recognised globally," professor McNeil said.

"There is strong potential for cotton in the region, and a key focus will be on integrated area-wide management of cotton pests.

"Helen already has some experience examining the impact on Bolgard II cotton of Spodoptera, more commonly known as cluster caterpillar, and looks forward to investigating this challenging pest further."