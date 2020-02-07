Tractor fundraiser for fire relief

ONLINE bids close on Tuesday, February 11 for one of two Kubota tractors as part of a major bushfire fundraiser to benefit affected farmers.

Kubota Australia, Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers, Australian Community Media Agricultural Publishing and Events, publishers of Farm Weekly, and the Country Women's Association of Australia (CWA) have teamed up to host the fundraiser.

Kubota Australia has graciously donated two of its M126GX Tractors, which are 125-horsepower tractors with a powershift transmission, valued at more than $110,000 each.

These units will auctioned nationally by Lloyds, which will also be able to accept donations of equipment to raise funds.

The entire proceeds will go directly to the CWA, which will then distribute the money to farmers in need.

The support of Kubota Australia with its generous donations, Lloyds Auctioneers with its online support and assistance in running the auction, and ACM as sponsors, will benefit the CWA and the greater community.

"The goal is to exceed the value of the machines and if this is achieved the CWA organisations nationally will receive more than $220,000 for distribution to farming families impacted by recent fires," said ACM agricultural commercial director Craig Chapman.

CWA national president Tanya Cameron said, "we are grateful for the support we are receiving and are happy to assist our communities in any way we can".

The Lloyds Charity Benefit Auction will be held on Tuesday, February 11, at 7pm AEST.

More information: Go to lloydsauctions.com.au