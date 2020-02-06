Gong goes to CD Tractors

Gong goes to CD Tractors

Machinery
CD Tractors, Muchea, machinery dealer Chris Durey flicked this photo to Torque this week as a reminder that the dealership is still "hanging in there, fighting for the little guys". "I'm looking forward to a good year, plenty of rain and a bit of positivity," he declared. "And to get things going on the right foot I've got new stock of Kioti and McCormick tractors in the yard ready to go." He's pictured with his 'sales manager', Billy the kelpie.

Aa

Muchea-based machinery dealership CD Tractors recently won Best WA Dealer for the Kioti tractor brand.

Aa

A chuffed dealer principal Chris Durey told Farm Weekly last week that he also is now selling McCormick tractors, with power ratings between 45kW (60hp) and 150kW (200hp).

In the photograph he's leaning on a Kioti PX1052 with loader and four-in-one bucket.

It's rated at 78kW (105hp) from a Perkins engine linked to a Power Shuttle transmission.

Normally it retails for $76,990, including GST but Chris will knock $7000 off the price for a Torque reader.

"They have to say they read about it in Torque (Farm Weekly)," Chris said.

Don't worry Chris, they will.

Aa

