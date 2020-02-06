Gong goes to CD Tractors

MUCHEA-based machinery dealership CD Tractors recently won Best WA Dealer for the Kioti tractor brand.

A chuffed dealer principal Chris Durey told Farm Weekly last week that he also is now selling McCormick tractors, with power ratings between 45kW (60hp) and 150kW (200hp).

In the photograph he's leaning on a Kioti PX1052 with loader and four-in-one bucket.

It's rated at 78kW (105hp) from a Perkins engine linked to a Power Shuttle transmission.

Normally it retails for $76,990, including GST but Chris will knock $7000 off the price for a Torque reader.

"They have to say they read about it in Torque (Farm Weekly)," Chris said.

Don't worry Chris, they will.