Hay run rookies enjoy the experience

DUBBED by the crew as "hay run virgins", it was Tim and Sonia Scott's first time on a hay run at the recent Farmers Across Borders Meekatharra Hay Run.



If there's one attribute required to fit in among the group, it's to have good quality banter.

And Tim and Sonia (especially Tim) were not shy in that regard.

They farm a 4000 hectare property at Coomalbidgup and were keen to jump on board to help other farmers in need when their friends and organisers of the hay run, Darren and Sam Starcevich, asked them to join the convoy.

"It's just the right thing to do, isn't it?" Tim said.

"And Darren and Sam are good friends of ours and we had got some insight as to what the hay runs were like from other friends who had gone before.

"It turned out to be great, even with breakdowns and hiccups along the way.

"It was great to meet some of the pastoralists and have a yarn with them."

As well as going along for the laughs, the couple donated their truck, time and labour for the good cause.

All drivers were not told of their drop-off destination until a day-and-half before, when the group was at Leonora and it just so happened that the stars aligned for Tim to coincidentally catch up with his cousin David Lefroy, a pastoralist from Sandstone, who he had not seen since a family wedding about 23 years ago.

Tim knew that David farmed around the region but as it is so vast and trucks were going to various depots to service certain stations, he thought there was little chance he would run into David.

But as the trucks rolled in, then came to a stop and Tim climbed out, he was greeted by David and fellow pastoralist Ashley Dowden, who owned the property where the hay was dropped off.

"Sonia and I didn't even realise David was going to be there, so it was such a nice surprise to see him after about 23 years," Tim said.