Rain drops falling on competitive heads

ONE rain drop hit this writer's notepad and Landmark auctioneer Andrew Viola was momentarily excited.

But any chance of rain vaporised in the heat of competitive bidding at last week's S & F Fowler's clearing sale at Yandanooka.

A total of 136 registered bidders kept Mr Viola on his toes to deliver a top price of $205,000 on a Case IH 340 Magnum front wheel-assist tractor (180 hours), equipped with an AFS Pro 700 monitor.

Predictably, harvest gear drew little interest with a 2016 Case IH 7240 axial flow combine harvester (1330 separator hours and 1600 engine hours) failing to reach the reserve when bidding stopped at $340,000.

It prevented the Fowlers from recording a $1million-plus sale but the sale gross of $790,665 reflected a sale that met the market.

There were some bargains and the Case Magnum could be considered one as it was presented in near-new condition and there was expectancy that a price of $250,000 would be needed to secure the unit.

Robert Newton, Mingenew, finished an inspection of the lines in front of this Case IH 7240 combine harvester which was later passed-in on an opening bid of $340,000.

From an opening bid of $150,000, the total quickly reached $194,000 before bidding stalled and Mr Viola declared, "you're not far away but I'll pass it in".

Some quick negotiations while the sale continued resulted in a successful bidder paying $205,000.

A 2012 year John Deere 9530 4WD tractor (4250hrs) also drew good competition with a winning bid of $140,000, which was above market valuation.

But perhaps the bargain of the sale was a 2008 Ausplow E Series DBS which had been recently refurbished and in very good order.

It sold for $74,000, about half of what a few bidders considered to be its value.

Miling farmers Brady Pearson (left), Paul White and Wade Pearson looking over this John Deere 9530 4WD tractor which attracted spirited bidding before reaching a winning bid of $140,000.

One buyer is now ready for the rain securing a 2017 Marshall 912, 12 tonne Multispread with scales for $52,000 which was about market value.

Rock pickers are always in demand and a 2014 Highline XL78 model was snapped up for $40,000 after bidders chased each other from an opening nod of $22,000.

A Gessner 13-tyne deep ripper with a six metre cut also made $40,000, no doubt helped by new tynes and points, while a 2010 Wespray R3070 boomsprayer sold for $36,000.

A Simplicity 12000 air seeder was passed-in at $30,000 but a quick negotiation saw a happy bidder parting with $32,500 to secure the lot.

With an eye to the 2020 harvest, bidding on a DE 63 tonne field bin was brisk, quickly rising from an opening $4000 to top out at $21,000.

Two other DE field bins, each with 43t capacity, sold for $3500 and $3000 respectively.

Bidding for a Buhler 841 Farm King auger (200 millimetres by 100 centimetres) took slow steps rising from $600 to a winning bid of $12,000, while a 10.6m Commander AG model went for $1750.

A 2012 Grain King 25T chaser bin on a single axle, was knocked down for $38,000 after bidding started at $15,000.

Other healthy prices included $16,000 for a 1985 Scania truck, $10,000 for a 7.2m Mingenew Fabrication tyre roller and $6500 for a 18 tonne capacity Coles 5-1-bin sandblasted and painted with a 19kW (26hp) Honda motor.

And to prove mother right with her familiar "what did you buy that for?", one successful bidder took home a Phillips false front with the comment, "I didn't mean to buy it, but for $50 you can't go wrong".

Two harvest fronts that failed to meet reserve prices and remain unsold were a 2152 MacDon draper front (10.6m) and comb trailer that was passed-in on a bid of $8000 and a Case IH 2035 'tin front' with comb trailer which was passed-in after attracting a sole bid of $2000.

This pallet of pumps, belts, camlock fittings and a flow meter didn't last long with a $20 bid securing the lot.

Taking registrations before the sale were Lizzie Leroy (front), Landmark Midvale, Meredith Heitman, Landmark livestock administration, Midvale and Freya Smythe, profit share principal Landmark Mingenew.

Geoff Cosgrove (left), Mingenew and his son Hamish, with Bernie Soullier, Yandanooka, survey this Gessner 13-tyne deep ripper which later sold for $40,000.

Mingenew farmer Andrew Cosgrove next to an 18-disc one-way plough that was later sold on an opening bid of $250.

Checking out the "bits and pieces" were Chris Connaughton (left) and his brother Paul, Three Springs.