More milk lines recalled by Lion after E. coli fears at Penrith

Lion's dairy business has been forced to pull more of its white milk lines from sale due to potential of more microbial contamination from E. coli.



The recall involves its lower profile brand, Dairy Choice, and the Community Company's The Good Drop, which is contract packed by Lion for Metcash's IGA supermarkets.

Both lines are sold in NSW.

The product recall for both brands relates to two litre full cream white milk lines, both with a February 25 use by date.

"This is a food safety issue," a Lion company statement said.

"The products may cause illness if consumed, and Lion Dairy and Drinks immediately moved to recall the products from market."

On February 13 Lion also withdrew from sale lines of three litre and one litre Dairy Farmers milk, processed at its Penrith plant in NSW, again concerned about potential E. coli contamination.

Be assured we are continuing to investigate to understand what has happened - Lion Dairy and Drinks

The latest recall of two litre milk products also stems from products bottled at Penrith and distributed in NSW to IGA stores and various independents such as milk bars, cafes and convenience stores.

"Be assured we are continuing to investigate to understand what has happened and put in place steps to mitigate against it happening again," a company representative said.

RELATED READING

Lion is Australia's biggest retail milk processor with a portfolio of brands including Dairy Farmers, Masters, Pura, Farmers Union, Big M and Dare.

As one of Australia and New Zealand's largest food and beverage companies it employs more than 6000 people in beer brewing, dairy and fruit juice drinks operations, plus other beverage supply ventures.

The company has been selling down its dairy interests for several years and is in the process of quitting the milk and drinks division for $600 million to China's Inner Mongolian-based processor, Mengniu Dairy.



The dairy and drinks division has urged anybody who has consumed products which have now been withdrawn from sale and who feels unwell to seek medical advice as required.

"Anyone in possession of the impacted products should not consume them, but dispose of the product and call the Lion Dairy and Drinks consumer inquiries centre on 1800 677 852 for a full refund.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause."

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Click here to sign up to receive our daily Farmonline.



The story More milk lines recalled by Lion after E. coli fears at Penrith first appeared on Farm Online.