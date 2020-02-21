Case IH workhorses are ready for seeding

THE rains will come and everybody is expecting the start of the season to be a mad rush.

First will be spraying, then spreading, then pulling out the seeding rig.

But before those events, is the necessary planning to ensure you've got the right gear.

And for many farmers, coming off the back of doing budgets, sorting the wants from the needs is now the first priority.

New stock is scarce but there is an abundance of good used quality inventory ready for farm programs.

According to AFGRI Equipment Moora branch manager Josh Schreurs, recent rains in the Eastern States could impact those levels as enquiry from previously drought-stricken States ratchets up with the prospect of farmers establishing winter crops.

"We've already sent gear across to New South Wales and we're expecting more enquiry in coming weeks," Mr Schreurs said.

"I've got two Case IH Steigers ready to go on a first come-first serve basis."

The first is 4WD STX600 which has registered 5500 hours.

"It's good value for money and there's plenty of work left in this model which has a power rating of 600 horsepower (448 kiloWatts)," he said.

"It's being offered for $150,000 plus GST and comes with a new cooling package, including radiator and after-cooler.

"It has a 12.9 litre Iveco motor with a 16-speed powershift transmission and is the ideal workhorse for a big seeding rig."

The second tractor is a Case IH STX485 Quadtrac.

"This one has only done 4000 hours and comes with a weight kit and a John Deere hydraulic steering controller and ISOBUS kit," Mr Schreurs said.

"It is powered by a 12.9L Iveco motor developing 485 rated hp (362kW) and also has a 16-speed powershift transmission.

"This one will be sold for $165,500 plus GST."

More information: phone Josh Schreurs on 0428 075 955.