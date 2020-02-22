Yeeda closes doors to tourism

YEEDA Pastoral Company has closed it doors to tourism stays this season, fully refunding those who have already booked, according to an announcement made last week.

The decision will allow Yeeda to review the structure and set-up of the Yeeda Station Stay to ensure it meets the high standards that the company has set itself.

Despite the closure of the station stays, Yeeda remains committed to offering "excellent and unique high-quality tourism experiences" such as the Bungle Bungles adventure, which continues to enjoy strong bookings ahead of the April 1, Kimberley tourist season launch.

Yeeda's newly appointed chief executive Anthony Wilkes said the company was "sorry to disappoint those tourists and travellers who had looked forward to the Yeeda Station Stay and we apologise for any inconvenience caused".

"But it is important that the services and experiences we offer are off the highest quality and synonymous with the Yeeda name and brand," Mr Wilkes said.

"In the meantime, we are thrilled with the strong and positive response to and interest in our Bungle Bungles adventure.

"Offering unique Kimberley tourism experiences is part of Yeeda's mission to make this wonderful part of the world more accessible to Australians and tourists from all over the globe."

Yeeda has informed the Shire of Derby-West Kimberley of its decision and will cancel all advertising for the Yeeda Station Stay.