New role for Geraldton salesman

AFGRI Equipment Geraldton salesman Jason Perry has been recently appointed to a role as regional precision ag specialist for the company's Geraldton and Carnamah branches.

Jason is now well into his ag career since he came to Australia in 2011 to work during the harvest at Binnu, which led to a stint of seeding the following year.

It put the seal on his desire to live in Australia and he joined AFGRI Geraldton in 2015 as a parts interpreter.

Then followed a role in precision technology, which has led to his new role.

"It has been a steep learning curve but I'm enjoying the job," Jason said.

"By the way, did I mention we've got another Bredal spreader in stock?

"It's a K105XE Section Control-ready.

"It has fully integrated ISOBUS controls, with loads cells and has 14 cubic metres of capacity.

"This unit is designed to spread lime comfortably at 12m and fertiliser up to 48m.

"The two hydraulically powered spreading discs are mounted 6m apart and fed by two 40 centimetre-wide hydraulically foldable side belts."