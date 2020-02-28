Macadamia growers meet in Bundaberg | PHOTOS

+24 Click on the photo above to see more images.

















































PEST vigilance and water security were two of the topics covered at a MacGroup shed meeting in Bundaberg yesterday.

Hosted by the Australian Macadamia Society, about 100 growers attended the information sessions held at FNC Plantations.

The event focussed on providing growers with knowledge on how to reduce their orchard's vulnerability to drought and other extreme weather conditions.

Other topics covered included forecasting tools, benchmarking trends and new pests and diseases.

The meeting followed an AMS board meeting also held in Bundaberg the previous day.

South African macadamia physiology and nut quality expert, Mark Penter, outlined the results of physiology trials that investigated the impact of plant growth regulators on the crop.

Mr Penter has completed extensive research on South African orchards during challenging climatic seasons and led numerous research trials to improve on-farm practices which directly impact kernel quality and post-harvest efficiency.



