Cyclists gear up for fundraiser

WHEN a neurologist at Royal Perth Hospital sat Montague Walker down in 1984 and told him he suspected the then 46-year-old had Multiple Sclerosis, it wasn't a shock.

Monty, as he prefers to be called, knew something wasn't quite right within himself.

He had been experiencing symptoms for a few years, mostly some numbness and the occasional pins and needles in his fingers, while it often felt like he was walking on little bubbles of air.

Doctors initially suggested they may have resulted from a couple of car accidents that Monty had been involved in, in which he had suffered whiplash, but x-rays of his spine ruled out any damage.

"Then in 1984 I went to a very good neurologist at RPH, who predicted that I was showing early signs of multiple sclerosis," Mr Walker said.

"This couldn't be officially confirmed until the early 90s, when MRIs became available and I was diagnosed with Primary Progressive MS.

"But I am so grateful that the original neurologist spent a considerable amount of time explaining the condition to me, and convinced me to try and stay active.

"He definitely put me on the right track mentally for what I was about to experience."

Mr Walker was to become one of more than 25,600 people in Australia and more than two million people worldwide living with the condition that affects the central nervous system, interfering with nerve impulses within the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

Life was extremely busy for him at the time, managing a big Perth-based transport company, but he resolved to stay active and got on with life, which included continuing with leisure activities he enjoyed such as sailing, surfing and spearfishing.

Mr Walker also connected with MSWA and became a member, a relationship that is now closing in on spanning 40 years.

As well as utilising MSWA's services at their outreach centre in Albany, local resident and Multiple Sclerosis sufferer Monty Walker is a dedicated fundraiser for the organisation. Photograph by Di Sinclair-Thomas.

He continued to work, but soon learnt that he would have to adapt his career to suit his symptoms.

As the MS got worse, Mr Walker's left leg was affected the most, and he had to alter machinery and vehicles to automatic or hand controls to continue working.

On his retirement, Mr Walker and wife Lesley moved to the outskirts of the Great Southern city of Albany, firstly to a 40 hectare property where they grew vegetables and ran prime lambs.

He also started accessing the services at the MSWA Albany Outreach Centre, including physiotherapy, massage, nursing, hydrotherapy and group sessions.

But after 12 years his leg "let (him) know it wouldn't do what (he) wanted", so he and Lesley moved to Albany, to get more involved with MSWA.

As well as attending the outreach centre Mr Walker has now become one of Albany's most dedicated fundraisers for the organisation, having experienced first-hand just how important funds raised are for local members.

He also goes along to the Albany Leisure and Aquatic Centre in his electric wheelchair each year to watch participants fundraising by competing in the annual MSWA Albany Swim, which is scheduled to be held for the ninth consecutive year on Saturday, May 23.

This team event has helped raise more than $200,000, allowing MSWA to offer a wide range of services to its members and clients living with not only MS, but also all neurological conditions including stroke, Parkinson's Disease, Huntington's Disease, Motor Neurone Disease and acquired brain injury in the Great Southern region.

But prior to that, another big fundraising event is scheduled to be held in Albany.

The 2020 MSWA Albany Ride will be held on Saturday, March 14, and registrations are open for people keen to help raise funds while taking in some of the south coastal city's most beautiful scenery.

The ride has become an iconic, highly-anticipated annual community event, where over the past two years, 349 riders have raised more than $78,000.

Mr Walker said a group of farmers had ridden as the Cycling Cockies for the past two years, a member of which was his best man when he got married.

"I've asked him if he'll ride this year, he's 82 like me, but he's still deciding - he said the hills are getting steeper ever year," he said.

Four ride distances are offered for the event in an effort to suit everyone, from families and beginners to weekend warriors and experienced amateur cyclists.

Those categories are the 10km family ride, the 40km ride, the 80km challenge, and this year the newly introduced 135km challenge.

Starting and finishing at Emu Point, the routes take riders through some of Albany's most beautiful scenery, passing by iconic spots including the National Anzac Centre, the Historic Whaling Station, Albany Wind Farm and Middleton Beach.

For those who participate in the 10km family ride, the child-friendly route will take them along the coast on Flinders Parade to Middleton Beach, before looping back to Emu Point.

The 40km ride is for riders aged 12 and over, and will take them along Golf Links Road past the local golf course, and on to Marine Parade, passing the National Anzac Centre, before heading along Brunswick Road and then Princess Royal Drive and Frenchman Bay Road, taking in the sights of the harbour before weaving along Princess Avenue to the wind farm, from which they will retrace their route.

Riders participating in the 80km challenge, who must be aged over 16, will be set a similar route to that of the 40km ride, but they will also complete an additional leg which takes them all the way along Frenchman's Bay Road to the whaling station.

The final category is the new 135km challenge, which will take riders aged 18 and over past the Princess Royal Harbour and continue west on Lower Denmark Road, eventually ending up at the end of Eden Road just south of neighbouring town Denmark, before doubling back to Albany.

Entry fees for the ride vary from category to category, and riders are then encouraged to seek sponsorship to raise funds from completing the event.

The event is supported by the City of Albany and mayor Dennis Wellington has welcomed it for 2020.

"Not only does the ride promote a healthy lifestyle, but it also allows participants to experience the beauty of Albany and the surrounding Great Southern region," Mr Wellington said.

It is hoped this year's event may help to push the total funds raised over the three-year period closer to $100,000.

Funds raised have been earmarked to go towards the new MSWA Albany Outreach Centre, the construction of which is due to begin in May, to be able to provide additional programs, including yoga and hydro, and also host educational forums for members and clients.

They will also support the construction and fit-out of a new, state-of-the-art purpose-built services centre in the city, which will include a big gym, treatment rooms and office space, providing a base for local staff.

Ten on-site high support accommodation units will also be built, providing members and clients with round-the-clock care in a homely environment.

Mr Walker said he couldn't wait for the new premises to be built, and it would make a big difference to both the people providing and using the services.

He also encouraged people living locally to make use of the wonderful services that MSWA was making available to people living in the Great Southern, saying people didn't access them as much as they should.

"Having been diagnosed so long ago, I find that the services provided by MSWA benefit me, so I jump in and utilise them," Mr Walker said.

"For example, everyone that I speak to that goes to physio sessions feels that it's doing something for them."

Mr Walker's weekly schedule is pretty full these days, including doing hydrotherapy three mornings a week, physio twice a week, and also attending a get-together at the outreach centre.

But he's always got time to help fundraise for MSWA, and is continually overwhelmed by the generosity of people willing to open their wallet and wanting to help members of their local community living with neurological conditions.