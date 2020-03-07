343c/kg for line of Onslow mixed sex calves

NUTRIEN Livestock took advantage of strong Eastern States demand for cattle last week hosting its first online only store cattle sale on AuctionsPlus and vendors were rewarded.

In the sale the Nutrien Livestock team offered 2530 light Droughtmaster, Brahman and crossbred calves from mainly the west Pilbara and Gascoyne regions which are very dry.

Strong competition from bidders during the sale saw 89 per cent of the offering sell with a top price of 343c/kg paid for a line of mixed sex calves.

Heifers in the sale topped at 333c/kg and one line of bulls also sold for 283c/kg

The majority of the lines sold to South Australian and New South Wales buyers but there were a few lines purchased by WA accounts.

Achieving the 343c/kg top price in the sale was a line of 279 mixed sex (141 steers and 138 heifers), three to six-month-old composite calves offered by Harvest Road Pastoral, Minderoo station, Onslow.

The 135 kilogram (liveweight at assessment) calves, which were bred from Red Brangus, Droughtmaster, Shorthorn, Ultra Black and Popplewell composite genetics, returned $455 a head.

Harvest Road Pastoral also sold a line of 243 heifers of the same breeding, aged 7-24 months.

The 191kg heifers sold for 283c/kg to return $525 a head.

Hill Springs station, Carnarvon, also received good returns for a line of 211 mainly Droughtmaster heifers weighing 229kg.

The 10-20mo heifers were purchased at 333c/kg and $739 by a South Australian buyer based at Coober Pedy.

Eudamullah station, Gascoyne Junction, offered four lines in the sale including two lines of Brahman and composite heifers which were aged 12-30mo and weighed 207kg.

One line of 240 sold at 240c/kg ($481) and the other line of 240 head made 235c/kg ($471).

It also sold 272 mixed sex Brahman and composites weighing 166kg aged 12-24mo for 245c/kg and $396 and a draft of 143 Shorthorn and Santa Gertrudis mixed sex calves aged 4-14mo and weighing 148kg for 250c/kg ($360).

AG Bain, Walkaway, saw a good return of $770 for its line of 140 mixed sex Charolais and Charolais crosses aged 7-12mo and weighing 251kg which sold at 316c/kg.

Also making more than $700 was a draft of 84 mixed sex Red Angus and Droughtmaster cross calves aged 10-18mo from JW & JP Caunt, Mount Horner.

The line weighed 277kg and sold at 255c/kg to return $708.

East Bowes-based operation Clovermia Grazing received $628 or 263c/kg for a line of 171 mixed sex Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster crosses (12-20mo) weighing 242kg, while Bullara Estates, Milo, sold 80 Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross, 10-18mo heifers weighing 231kg for $548 and 245c/kg.

A line of 53 mixed sex Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross calves from JKJ McDonald, Regans Ford also sold during the sale.

The 6-12mo calves weighing 138kg sold at 272c/kg to return $355.

Broomehill-based PJD & ML Holmes sold two lines of Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross calves aged 4-8mo, which were purchased in late 2019 from Thalanyji Pastoral as calves on their mothers.

Its offering comprised of 53 heifers weighing 158kg which sold at 246c/kg and $390 and 51 bulls weighing 165kg which sold at 283c/kg and $468.