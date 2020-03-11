DBS tops Nomans Lake sale at $86,000

ARMED with umbrellas and raincoats, buyers were prepared for wet weather at the Landmark clearing sale at Nomans Lake recently.

Held on behalf of Taarblin Farms, bidding competition was strong with the sale topping at $86,000 for a 10.9 metre Ausplow DBS D260 bar on 25 centimetre spacings, configured as double shoot.

It was bought by a Northam buyer.

Landmark auctioneer James Culleton said it was a good sale with all the machinery selling to expectations.

"It was a well put together offering, everything was well maintained and was reflected in the prices received," Mr Culleton said.

The second top price was paid by a Williams buyer for a Wespray 5000 litre boomsprayer with a 27.8m boom.

Graeme (left) and Phillip Mattingly, Brookton, inspecting the machinery on offer.

The winning bid was $51,000.

Towards the end of the sale Mr Culleton was ready to pass-in a New Holland Versatile 9282 tractor (7691 hours) with a N14 Cummins engine.

But at the last minute he accepted an opening bid of $30,000 and led bidders to the third top price of the sale at $47,000.

The Versatile went to a buyer from Ongerup.

A 25 tonne Davimac chaser bin reached a bid of $42,000 but it took a bit more convincing for buyers to bid on a 6000L Simplicity TQ2 air seeder.

An opening bid of $30,000 led to a winning bid of $34,000.

Clay Angel (left) and Matt Wheatley, Bridgetown, looked at the Wespray boomsprayer sporting a 27.8 metre boom and 5000 litre tank. It ended up selling for $51,000.

A Fastrac JCB tractor 185-65 (8916hrs) was passed-in for $12,000, but with some negotiations after the sale sold for $15,000.

There were plenty of field bins to choose from but it was the Landmark hydraulic Norrish 50 tonne capacity field bin that sold for a high of $14,750, while a Sherwell 28t field bin made $3000 and a Brereton 25t field bin sold for $2850.

A 2012 Toyota Hilux (210,000km) saw an opening bid of $11,000 and reached $13,500 before being knocked down.

Bidders fought it out for a Deutz tractor (1413hrs) equipped with a Pederick front-end loader, ending with a final and successful bid of $9600.

Other items that sold included some sheep yards which made $7250; a Brandt 842 auger ($7000) and a TPW wool press ($4500).

All selling for $4250 was a model 753 Chamberlain 28-run combine, a Burando Hill Farm King auger 841 and a Suzuki Sierra ute (165,000km) with a 500L fire break boom.

A Sitrex 13-wheel stubble rake attracted bids of $4000 while a 1984 Isuzu truck JCR 500 (209,000km) sold for $3500 and an Outlander quad bike made $2500.

A Massey Ferguson tractor 2640 (4455hrs) made an opening bid of $500 and with a bit of competition between bidders reached $2250.

Buyers showed no interest in a 2008 New Holland 9060 combine harvester and 10.6m comb front while the final lot, a John Deere 7230R (4455hrs) tractor, saw bids up to $141,000 before it was passed-in.

Outside vendor, GS & B Martin, received $2500 for a 25-year-old Harrington sheep handler and $1500 for a 25t Brereton field bin with hydraulic lift.

Scott Bolt (left) and Reece Taylor, Wagin, next to a New Holland Versatile 9682 4WD tractor with a N14 Cummins engine (7691 hours) that sold for $47,000.

David Walker (left), Nomans Lake, Terri Spooner, Wagin and Peter Piesse, Wagin, looking over some of the lots before the sale.

Princess (left) and Modesta Fancobela and Geoff Davies, Narrogin, took shelter from the rain under one of the field bins.