Local models strut their stuff on the catwalk

Loudest applause was for local children who modelled pure wool garments from Scanlan Collective.

FASHION parades at this year's Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama were 100 per cent local for the first time, with Wagin netball girls and local children modelling fashions found mostly in Great Southern stores.

The Wagin Football Club also volunteered Tim Pocock to model male fashions.

Instead of polite clapping in appreciation of the designs on show, this year the four packed-out fashion parades each day generated boisterous applause for the models from family members and friends in the audience.

The parades were again organised by Wagin girls Emma Kirk and Kristy Ball, who have co-ordinated them for the past four years, but decided to try something different this year.

"This year we partnered with the Wagin Netball Club for the models," Ms Kirk said.

"We did one parade last year with the girls - their first attempt - and we had such a huge success with that we thought this year we can do every show.

Tim Pocock joins the netball girls modelling wool garments made from Williams wool wool supplied by five local woolgrowers and available at the Williams Woolshed.

"We don't need to hire a modelling agency, the girls were totally amazing.

"They're local girls, everyone knows who they are and it's helping a local club.

"Some of the girls are at school and we've got some mummies up there and local children on the catwalk - we are keeping it all local."

Australian Wool Innovation was again the major sponsor of the fashion parades.

Models wearing fantasy lash outfits designed by local beauty salon operator Koshie Taipari attracted plenty of attention as they walked through the crowds to the wool pavilion where the fashion parades were held. The fantasy lash fashions were part of the lunchtime parades.