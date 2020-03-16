Farmers Centre 1978 wins Case IH award

Farmers Centre 1978 dealer principal Grant Wells (second left), accepts the CNH Industrial Capital award at the recent Case IH Australia Dealer of the Year Awards in Tasmania. Flanking him are CNH Industrial managing director (agriculture) Brandon Stannett (left), CNH Industrial Capital managing director Aaron Bett and Case IH general manager Pete McCann.

FARMERS Centre 1978 emerged as the only Western Australian Case IH dealer to win an award at the company's recent Dealer of the Year awards in Tasmania.

The dealership picked up Dealer of the Year for the CNH Industrial Capital award for the most improved dealership in 2018-19.

It won the same category in 2010.

The CNH Industrial Capital award recipients must achieve a number of criteria such as finance and business management, Advanced Farming Systems Certification and market share, embracing sales and marketing as well as performance in parts and service.

This year Victorian dealership O'Connors (three branches or more) and TTMI (one of two branches) took out the awards.

Case IH Australia and New Zealand general manager Peter McCann speaks with dealer delegates at the Case IH Dealer of the Year Awards, praising the level of commitment of dealers and singling out Victorian dealership O'Connors for having won the main award for the fourth consecutive year.

Farmers Centre 1978 dealer principal Grant Wells said the award was a reflection of the longevity and experience of staff members.

"Our focus has always been on our customers and all our staff are committed to achieving the best whether that's in sales, service, parts or administration," Mr Wells said.

"We have been in this role for a long time with more than 50 years involvement in agriculture and we're continuing to set high standards, which this award recognises."

Farmers Centre's roots can be traced to the mid-1940s when the dealership started in Dumbleyung and soon took on the International Harvester franchise.

In 1969, the Wells family took over the branch with Barry Wells as dealer principal.

In 1975 it opened its first branch at Lake Grace and in 1986 it changed to Case IH when that company merged with International Harvester.

Then in 1978 it became incorporated as Farmers Centre 1978 with further expansion in 1996 to open a branch in Albany, when Mr Wells' son Grant became dealer principal of the company.

Five years later it opened a branch in Katanning.

Grant's brother Graeme is dealer principal of separate Farmers Centre branches in Esperance and Ravensthorpe, while his other brother Craig is dealer principal at Farmers Centre, Narrogin.

The Wells brothers are held in high regard in the industry for their customer commitment and staff training.

As an entity, Farmers Centre 1978 and Farmers Centre serves the biggest area of any Case IH dealership in Australia.