Social scene: Industry has a close look at soil health

Curtin University lecturer Susan Low and Andrew Williamson, Fremantle.

Murdoch University post doctoral researcher Simon Yeah (left) and Roy Butler, Merredin.

Carrah Farms land manager Sarah Mason (left) and Wendy Bradshaw, Tambellup.

Perth NRM sustainable food systems manager Keith Pekin and South West Catchments Council chief executive officer Sally Wilkinson.

The Worm Shed owner Kevin Smith (left) and Gavin Thorn, York.

CSBP ag tech services agronomist Andreas Neuhaus (left), Curtin University agriculture and food disciplines lead Sarita Bennett, DPIRD director of farming systems innovation David Ferris and Brandon Derry, Perth.

South West Catchments Council regional agriculture land care facilitator Peter Clifton (left) and Golden Embassy biological consultant Ken Bailey.

GROWERS, industry professional and interested parties made the trip to York last week for a conference all about the good type of dirt.

Wheatbelt NRM's Talkin' Soil Health conference was held at the York Town Hall on Thursday, March 12.

The day beforehand the conference, participants went to Mallee Hill and Wogolin for a field trip, while the day after they were given the choice of participating in a workshop or taking a trip to Brookton.

