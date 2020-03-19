Nutrien team charts future at conference

THE Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock WA team gathered in Fremantle for its annual conference where both challenges and opportunities to the business were discussed.

The conference was the first under the Nutrien Ag Solutions banner and was attended by 85 of the company's livestock operatives from across WA.

Nutrien Livestock regional manager Leon Giglia said the conference provided an opportunity to bring everyone together for the first time and take stock.

Nurtrien Ag Solutions managing director Rob Clayton (left) and Nutrien Ag Solutions western region manager Andrew Duperouzel (right) congratulate stud and commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen on 40 years service to the company.

"By bringing the team together it really reinforced how influential and strong our livestock network across the State is," Mr Giglia said.

"We have a far-reaching network with a vast amount of experience and talent and with that talent comes a very good blend of youth.

"The conference also identified and reconfirmed a number of opportunities that will provide significant benefits to our customer base."

Also during the event Mr Giglia acknowledge some long-serving members of the team with service awards: Barry Hutcheson, Esperance (10 years); Gary McMeikan, Ravensthorpe (20 years); Michael Lynch, Albany (35 years); Tom Bowen, stud and commercial sheep manager (40 years) and Neil Brindley, Esperance (55 years).

Nutrien Ag Solutions western region manager Andrew Duperouzel (right) presented Nutrien Livestock Albany representative Michael Lynch with an award recognising 35 years service to the company.