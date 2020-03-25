Beefed up cattle prices at Muchea

THE Muchea Livestock Centre saw its "strongest (cattle) sale of the year" on Monday when 2321 head were yarded, according to Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA).

The sale was up by 877 head on last week "in a very, very strong sale with values for all cattle to the trade and processors up 20 cents to 30 cents a kilogram".

That was on the back of an "excellent sale" last week, MLA said.

The price has been pushed up by "unprecedented consumer demand as supermarket shelves emptied last week".

That was on the back of "panic buying from consumers," according to one buyer at the sale, who said consumers had been cleaning out butcher shops and supermarkets of red meat produce across Perth and also regional centres - mainly mince and sausages - to freeze in case they had to self isolate for a couple of weeks.

Vealer steers reached a three year high at Muchea on March 23 at 296c/kg liveweight.

After grown heifers dropped to a low of 150c/kg last year the market has come back to record another three year high of 314c/kg liveweight.

Local yearlings to the trade were up 20c to 30c, grown steers were 30c dearer, cows gained 25c to 30c with heavy prime bulls up 20c/kg.

Pastoral yearling heifers to the trade were also up 30c/kg.

While weaner steers and heifers were down due to local feedlots being "near full", yearling steers to the trade sold at 302c to 348c, gaining 25c, with corresponding heifers making at 280c to 354c, up 30c/kg.