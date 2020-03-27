Beef steers make $1529 at Boyanup sale

JUST short of the expected 2000 cattle were penned at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale last Friday which left Elders staff and management ecstatic when the gross exceeded $2 million and averaged $1066 across the yarding.

The quality of the yarding was outstanding, especially in the beef cattle which dominated the numbers.

Several lotfeeders accumulated large numbers to be the dominant buyers, while agents and graziers secured a lower percentage of the offering.

Beef steers selling liveweight reached $1529 and 400c/kg, while heifers topped at $1460 and 358c/kg to be 10c/kg and almost $100 higher.

Beef cross steers were in fewer numbers but attracted keen competition to sell to $1529 and 310c/kg.

A small number of Friesian steers were offered liveweight, reaching $1579 and 280c/kg to return more than $100 extra compared to a recent sale.

One pen of Jersey steers sold for 260c/kg and "a world record" according to one agent.

Appraisal dairy steers sold to $900, with similar beef steers making to $750.

Graham (left) and Mathew Carter, Marybrook, were at the Elders Boyanup sale looking to buy young cattle.

The biggest increase in interest would be the dairy poddies making up to $590 for mature types, a lift of around $160.

First cross bucket-reared heifers also lifted remarkably, with presentation and breeding helping them sell to a top of $1090.

Cows and calves sold to $1480.

The first pen of beef steers starting the sale were 22 from JR & AM Hohnen that made the top price of $1529 when the 442kg steers went to the bid of Kalgrains at 346c/kg.

Another 11 from this vendor went on the same truck when 11 weighing 414kg made $1368 at 330c/kg.

Kalgrains purchased a large number of pens including 15 Angus from

P & F Giadresco & Sons for $1468 at 346c/kg, as well as 15 sold account Darwonga Investments at $1467 and 350c/kg.

Gavin Watt picked up several early pens, paying $1480 for two steers weighing 477kg from Trevor Scott at 310c/kg as well as Red Angus steers sold by R & R Robertson for $1444 and 318c/kg.

Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, bid to $1517 and 310c/kg for nine Angus from the Robertson draft, later adding a single steer from Mt Ferguson Grazing that cost $1545.

John Gallop was active all sale, securing numerous pens for his orders with the first being 13 Angus weighing 381kg from Trevor Scott at 290c/kg to return $1488.

Several outstanding drafts were offered, including pens of white-faced steers from A & K Bashford with 11 selling to Kalgrains for $1447 and 348c/kg while Central Stock Care (CSC) paid $1491 for 13 Limousin cross weighing 390kg.

Kim Hough (left), Australind, came to the Elders Boyanup sale looking for red cattle to buy and was on the rail with Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll.

Alcoa Farmlands had a number of pens of mainly Angus steers that sold to a top of $1490, paid by Craig Martin, Elders Brunswick.

CSC through Rodney Galati and John Gallop both bought several pens each up to 390c/kg.

Avenlea Grazing sold Murray Grey steers of 384kg for $1490, paid by Craig Martin, Elders Brunswick.

A line of 30 lightweight Angus from Jasper Hill Resources weighing 250kg made the top of 400c/kg when Michael Longford, Elders Waroona, outlaid $1001 for his client.

Beef heifers saw a top price of $1460 paid by Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook, for 15 Angus sold account P & F Giadresco with these taking the double when selling for the top liveweight price of 358c/kg.

CSC paid $1329 for 13 Charolais cross from GM Italiano, while later Callanish Grazing sold three heifers of 438kg for $1297 to Mr Watt.

Heifers from P & T Curulli were among the higher returns when Kalgrains bid to 352c/kg to outlay $1261 for nine weighing 358kg.

Angus cross heifers sold by AP Davis weighed 482kg and sold to L & E Crouch for $1429.

Galati Family Trust were another dominant buyer, adding 10 Limousin cross heifers from KS & E Roberts to their load at $1317.

Beef cross steers saw three black steers weighing 550kg make the top of $1529 for A & P Miles when bought by Mr Gibbings at 278c/kg.

Shea and Waywoood and Nangara Grazing sold steers to this buyer for $1355 and $1348 respectively.

A top price of $1579 was popular on the day with liveweight Friesian steers also reaching this level when nine from M & VJ Piggott topped the section when bought for Western Meat Packers.

The top of 280c/kg went to seven sold account EA Barnes when V&V Walsh paid $1200.

A pen of 10 Jersey steers set a new benchmark when the 318kg cattle made $826 for G Johnson, bought for Bonny Farm at a never seen before price of 260c/kg.

Poddies set new standards when 20 from West and Haggerty made $590 bought by Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock Boyup Brook.

First cross bucket-reared beef heifers attracted much greater interest and sold to $1095 for 11 Angus cross from CA Panetta.

A line of 13 Hereford cross returned $1070 when bought by Mr Gibbings with 12 blacks returning $1010 to be an excellent sale for the Panetta family.

Glenroy Trading Company offered cows and calves showing they had been through a tough time, with the best line of 10 making $1480, with others selling for $1300 and the last single unit making $900.

All of these were bought by Steve Harris, West Coast Livestock.