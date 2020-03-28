Upgrades to Case IH Patriot sprayers

CASE IH Australia has announced two key updates to its model year 2020 Patriot self-propelled boomsprayers.

They are a new boom option and an upgrade to the automatic boom height management system.

Patriot 4430s will now come with the option of a larger 41.1 metre boom, offering increased productivity and better compatibility with Controlled Traffic Farming (CTF).

The automatic boom height upgrade applies to Patriot 3330s and 4330s and is known as AutoBoom XRT, the latest version of Raven's AutoBoom height control suite of products.

The most notable difference from the previous AutoBoom system is radar sensor technology replacing ultrasonic technology and where previously there was no chassis-sensing, now the XRT system offers chassis pitch and roll sensing.

Case IH product manager Alyx Selsmeyer said the new AutoBoom XRT meant greater levels of boom control and protection, with other features including simultaneous ground and canopy detection, lighter and smaller sensors and smoother movement and quicker reaction time compared to other systems on the market.

These most recent changes follow the launch of a 6000 litre product tank for the 4430 in 2019 and in 2020 this larger stainless-steel tank will be shipped from the United States as standard.

"All of these changes have been driven by feedback from the Australian market," Ms Selsmeyer said.

"This ensures the latest Patriots offer what local farmers are looking for in a self-propelled sprayer and are ideally suited to the demands of local conditions.

"Patriot sprayers are still constructed in the US at Benson, Minnesota, where the first Patriots were designed, tested and built more than 25 years ago."

More information: See your local Case IH dealer.