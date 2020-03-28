Public denied access to WA saleyards

THE public was being turned away from the Muchea Livestock Centre on Monday after the WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) held its first cattle sale after instituting new coronavirus measures to mitigate the risk of spreading the deadly virus.

At least half a dozen people were turned away from the sale.

WAMIA staff and livestock agents were also trying to manage "social distancing" among buyers as the sale proceeded.

Without the public in attendance, the numbers at the sale were limited to essential personnel only - even sellers were asked not to stick around.

The new measures put in place have been implemented across all of WA's saleyards as the WA Meat Industry Authority, WA Livestock Salesmen's Association (WALSA) and regional saleyards managers try to do their part in mitigating the risk associated with the coronavirus.

WAMIA chief executive officer Greg Lott said "all non essential" personnel that frequented the Muchea yards, as well as the general public were being restricted from accessing the yards until further notice.

"As of last Friday we are closed to the public, and we extend that to non essential users," Mr Lott said.

He said agents, buyers, contractors and WAMIA staff were the only ones allowed access.

Mr Lott said "sellers aren't essential" and expected them to leave after dropping off their livestock.

"This is just for Muchea," he said.

"Half a dozen Eastern States' yards have done the same thing.

"We'll have extra signs up and hand sanitiser available, as well as encourage social distancing."

Katanning Regional Sheep Saleyards manager Rod Bushell said "we prefer that anyone not directly involved in the sale not attend".

"We are registering everyone that comes in to buy or deliver livestock, just while things are a bit stressful," Mr Bushell said.

"Anyone not essential to the sale should stay away."

WALSA, a joint venture between Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders, said a similar thing for the Boyanup saleyards.

Nutrien Ag Solutions WA livestock manager Leon Giglia said they would restrict access to non-essential staff and would "take it week by week" as they try to "mitigate the risk".

He said WALSA would keep a register of attendees.

"If people want access to the information about the market, please refer to their local livestock agents," Mr Giglia said.

He said other than the temporary precautions it was "business as usual".

The Mt Barker saleyards were also following instructions from the State and Federal governments and health authorities about social distancing and limiting numbers.

Shire of Plantagenet chief executive officer of services John Fathers said they had advised stakeholders through an SMS system that they were "restricting attendees this week and forth coming sale days to only essential staff, buyers, agents and their staff and transporters".

"The general public and sellers to remain away," Mr Fathers said.

"It's hard enough to keep the social distancing as it is so by limiting who is there we can control it in a small way.

"Our aim is to keep open and operating because we see the saleyards as essential to the food supply chain.

"We have already closed the recreation centre and the library."

Mr Fathers said it was an evolving situation and he wouldn't have thought that they would take that action a few weeks ago.