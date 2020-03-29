A new life as Kojonup farmer calls time

IT was a time for new dreams for Kojonup farmer Jo Webb as she watched farm equipment being sold on her property recently.

The clearing sale, held by Elders, Kojonup, was triggered by the death of her husband Don last year.

"We've leased the property but I'll stay here," Ms Webb said.

With 120 registrations, equipment on offer drew spirited bidding.

Unfortunately, the ISUZU 14-tonne tip-truck (92,045 hours) failed to reach reserve and was passed-in on a final bid of $43,000.

An Ezee-On offset plough also was passed-in at $21,000, along with a TPW wool press at $7000.

The top price for the sale was recorded at lot 162 when a John Deere 8100 front wheel-assist tractor (6505hrs) on rear duals sold for $32,500 to a Kojonup concern.

With only 114,000 kilometres on the proverbial clock, it was clear this Isuzu 1400 FV2 14-tonne tip-truck would go close to achieving the sale top. In fact it did achieve that but bidding stopped at $43,000, with "a little bit more required". Pictured here is David Whale, Kendenup.

A single axle Hi-Way Sales 18t chaser bin in good condition was snapped up for $30,000 by a Boyup Brook farmer, while the durable McDougall portable sheep yards held value at $8500.

An ideal general purpose and mobile field bin tractor, a Case 2090 on rear duals went for $6700 after two bidders jousted with $100 bids before one walked away.

It had a claimed 80.5 kiloWatts (108 horsepower) PTO power and still had plenty of life left in it.

One buyer obviously had a plan in mind when he took advantage of a lot comprising of 18 cement culvert pipes offered individually with the option of taking any number.

A top bid of $250 gave the buyer the option and he took the lot for $4500.

With an eye to harvest requirements a Farm King 841 12.4 metre self-propelled auger attracted interest with a top bid of $4300.

Of use on a small property was a 3t capacity Marshall Multispread BT3 model which was sold for $4100.

The belt-driven model, built in the 1980s and early 1990s, needed new spinners to be put back into action.

Vendor Jo Webb (centre), Kojonup, is flanked by her son-in-law Simon Zacher (left) and son Anthony sitting on 'old faithful' before the start of last week's clearing sale. The Chamberlain rear-end loader has chalked up thousands of hours as the farm's dog's body and was the first machine when Jo and her husband Don started farming the Kojonup property, which will be leased. Don died 18 months ago and while farming will now take a back seat for Jo, she will continue to live on the property. Incidentally, old faithful sold for $2900.

Like a Cummins engine, the John Deere 1010 bars were built for life.

The three-row model on offer with double disc openers found a home with a bid of $3100.

Of interest to Ms Webb was the dollar value of the farm's 'old faithful' Chamberlain rear-end loader which had chalked up thousands of hours as the farm's dog's body and was the first machine on the property when Jo and Don started farming the property in 1977.

Sentimental value put the machine in the priceless category but it was picked up for $2900.

So-called stick rakes are always in demand and the Pederick six-pinwheel model left the property with a $3000 price tag.

Two buyers provided spirited bidding for the ISUZU Bedford Forward truck in working condition before one prevailed with a bid of $2900.

As with all clearing sales this year, pallets of sundries walked cheaply with several good bargains, including camping gear ($20-$50), a pallet of wrenches, sockets, hose clamps and fittings ($120) and a pallet of more than 100 new full cut points ($220).

Jamie (left) and Ron Miller, Dudinin, next to a Ezee-On offset disc plough that attracted spirited bidding up to $21,000. At that point it was passed-in.

Three chain-linked smudge bars bit the dust for $180 after a race to the top from $100 in $10 bids.

Unbeknown to the crowd, it was to be the last clearing sale of the season as postponed and cancelled sales appeared in the Farm Weekly as a result of the Covid-19 virus.

Porongurup farmers Geoff Reid (left) and Allan Rees had their collective eyes out for useful items. There was a lot of interest in these 18 cement culvert pipes and one buyer took the lot after a jousting of bids was finalised at $250 per pipe.

This single-axle 18-tonne Hi-Way chaser bin sparked a few bids from prospective buyers before it was sold for $30,000. It was in good condition and probably a portent of things to come with farmers looking for good quality equipment. With clearing sales postponed, there will be more interest in machinery dealer yards.

Ian Bailye (left), Rockingham and Paul and Kathy Durack, Kojonup, next to a McCormick International A554 tractor which later sold for $200. "We're neighbours and here to support Jo (Webb)," Ms Durack said.

Retired Kojonup farmers Graeme Hobbs (left) and Peter Jones pictured next to 11 tyres in fair condition for farm work. They were snapped up for $30.

Richard Baker, Muradup, had a keen interest in boating equipment with an eye on buying equipment for his local church youth group. He settled on a windsurfer that cost him $50.

Terry Benn, Pinjarra, was "out for a day off" checking the lines. This John Deere three-row 1010 seeding bar with double disc openers was obviously judged in working order and sold for $3100.

McCormick International A554 tractors were manufactured between 1962 and 1967 at International Harvester's Geelong, Victoria, factory. They were powered by an International Harvester 4.3 litre four-cylinder engine developing 42.5 kiloWatts (57 horsepower) and in their day were a popular workhorse. Sadly those days are gone but this one sold for $200 and the buyer no doubt has an eye on restoring it to its former glory.

The old timers remember this Massey Ferguson 80 drill which came with a four-row float and full-cut tynes. It was snapped up for $150 as a mostly uninterested crowd moved on.