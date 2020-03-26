Brownes Dairy brings back home delivery "Milkos"

AUSTRALIA'S oldest dairy, Brownes Dairy, has announced it is bringing back an iconic piece of WA history - the Brownes Dairy Milko.



From today, Brownes is bringing back the "Milko" delivery service to households that are self isolating due to COVID-19.



"Staying at home is becoming a necessity and we know that a lot of families have been struggling to get even their basic groceries so it is now more important than ever for communities to support each other," said Brownes spokesperson Natalie Sarich-Dayton.



Brownes has developed an online portal to order the milk - homedelivery.brownesdairy.com.au



Milk will be delivered the following day.



The company announced the trial on its Facebook page and has been inundated with enquiries from Perth families wanting their milk home delivered.



"It's really struck a chord of nostalgia amongst the people of Perth that fondly remember getting their milk delivered to their doorstep, which was decades ago," Ms Sarich-Dayton said.



"There's also a lot of relief. Milk is one of those essential items that can cause stress in the household when you run out."



Brownes has a vendor network of deliverers that are mostly run by small family businesses.



The delivery drivers will wear masks and gloves to deliver the milk.



"They will text the household to say they are coming - people can put out their laundry basket at the front of the house and the vendor will drop off the milk into the laundry basket," Ms Sarich-Dayton said.



There are more than eight products that can be home delivered including milk, Chill, yoghurt and juice.



Delivery is free after a minimum spend of $10.



"Life isn't normal right now, for a lot of people, everything is upside down and if we can play a role in giving back that one little bit of normalcy like having milk for your morning cup of tea or milk to go on the cereal, then we wanted to be able to do that," Ms Sarich-Dayton said.



People can place an order at homedelivery.brownesdairy.com.au