A BIT OF FUN: Shaune Moloney and Ben Hochuli are pictured in a screenshot of the video that has reached more than 80,000 people online.

A video originally made for a small group of footballers and netballers at Rokewood-Corindhap has become a surprise hit on the internet.



The Grasshoppers' senior joint coach Shaune "Spider" Moloney was the star of the clip, which has reached more than 80,000 people on Facebook.

The light-hearted video shows Moloney comparing his "farm fit" body to that of a young "gym fit" Ben Hochuli. The pair takes part in a number of tasks on the farm during the eight minute clip with some amusing results.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

"I made it for about 50 footballers and about 30-odd netballers... so I made it for about 80 people not 80,000!," a shocked Moloney said.



"It just sort of took off. It's a real eye-opener for me how things can take off. It was initially just shared on the Rokewood page."



The video, which Moloney said was created to keep the club connected during the current COVID-19 crisis, has now been shared well over 700 times.



There's plans in place for more episodes with other people at Rokewood-Corindhap expected to take over the starring roles.



Rokewood-Corindhap is part of the Central Highlands league, which is currently on hold until at least May 31.

The story 'I made it for 80 people, not 80,000': footy club's hilarious video goes viral first appeared on The Courier.