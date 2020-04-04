Mordallup Angus stud sale brought forward

MORDALLUP Angus stud's annual yearling bull sale at the Boyanup saleyards has been brought forward to Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Mordallup stud principal Mark Muir, Manjimup, said due to Federal and State government COVID -19 announcements being placed on communities and businesses throughout Australia, they also must comply with the codes of operation to conduct their sale.

This means the changes on sale day will apply with only genuine buyers, livestock agents and two representatives from the Mordallup stud allowed in attendance at the sale.

The normal live auction at Boyanup will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus for those who wish to remain home.

For buyers unfamiliar with AuctionsPlus, feel free to ask your local livestock agent to help you.

Mr Muir said the decision to move the sale forward was forced upon them due to the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic was going to pan out, with daily announcements from the State and Federal governments on how the country will tackle the problem.

"But with agriculture deemed an essential business and stud sales falling into that category, we are able to continue with our sale but brought forward in case travel restrictions were forced upon us because of Easter," he said.

"The sale team of yearling bulls is looking really good and will present very well on sale day and as a buyer you will again be pleasantly surprised of the quality on offer.

"We couldn't be more impressed with the young bulls this year.

"They're showing seriously outstanding growth and maturity which we strive for at Mordallup.

"These bulls are ready for work."

Lot 6 Mordallup Bakadjoo Q158 is an outstanding sire prospect.

This year's Mordallup sale team brings in new industry leading genetics from throughout the world.

These genetics include SAV Rainmaster, Baldridge Beastmode, Black Onyx, the very popular SAV Renown, Braveheart of Stern, LD Capitalist 316 and homebred sires Klooney N36, Thunder H131, Barro F480, Harvestor L141, Gidgee K216, Density K210, Harvestor M51 and many more elite sires.

An outstanding example in the sale line-up is the progeny of Mordallup's first calving N-drop females and how well they have raised their bull calves.

Some of the weights of the heifer calves are well above the average over the entire herd.

These bulls are sons of calving ease sires Beastmode and Black Onyx.

Beastmode will be a sire that will be present in the herd for several years to come.

All bulls have been DNA sire verified and HD50K genomic proven for a better evaluation of EBV growth, maternal/gestation and carcase traits.

A number of the Mordallup bulls catalogued for the sale sit in the top one to five per cent for growth and carcase EBV traits.

The acceptance of yearling bulls is growing rapidly and breeders are taking this opportunity to secure new genetics sooner, at more value for money and better longevity in their sires.

Yearling bulls are also a very affordable option over two-year-old bulls.

The Muir family encourages people to inspect the bulls, on-property by appointment only.

Sale catalogues are now out and are available online on the stud's website mordallup.com.au or by contacting Mark Muir on 0427 691 001 or Nutrien Livestock agent Ben Cooper 0428 499 648 for further details.

For continued updates and featured catalogued bulls, check out Mordallup on Instagram and Facebook.