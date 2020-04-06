COVID-19 forces Ekka cancellation

THE COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Royal Queensland Show.

Ekka boss Brendan Christou said the major annual August event had been cancelled in the best interests of public health.



However, the Ekka Beef Committee is expected to make a decision on staging modified Paddock to Palate and Wagyu competitions during the next week.

"Due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, increasing social distancing measures and public gathering restrictions being implemented, the RNA has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Royal Queensland Show in the best interests of public health," Mr Christou said.



"Ensuring the health and safety of the Ekka community and the general public is paramount.



"This is the biggest worldwide health crisis in generations, these are very challenging and unprecedented times, and nothing is more important than ensuring the best outcome for public health is achieved.



"The RNA is dedicated to providing all the assistance and support it can to Government and the health authorities in these ever-changing and uncertain times.



"We thank the people of Queensland for their support of Ekka, and we look forward to bringing the community together once again to celebrate the country coming to city as planning now starts on the 2021 Show."

The Queensland Government announced on March 29 that it was considering setting up a temporary hospital at the Brisbane Showgrounds to treat COVID-19 patients, if there was overflow from hospitals.



It's not the first time the showgrounds have been used in times of crisis. In 1918 it was used as a treatment centre for Spanish influenza and as an evacuation centre during the 2011 Brisbane floods.







