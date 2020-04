THE Rural Regional Remote Women's Network of WA didn't let a global pandemic get in the way of celebrating five amazing finalists for this year's Agrifutures WA Rural Women's Award.

The RRR Network held an 'All dressed up and no where to go' party on social media platform Zoom last week, in which 52 ladies donned their glad rags to join in on the celebrations.



Congratulations to the 2020 winner, Cara Peek - see story on the award winner in this Thursday's Farm Weekly.

Narembeen grower Jessie Davis.

Esperance grain and sheep farmer Belinda Lay.

Presenter, MC and freelance journalist, Di Darmody, Perth.