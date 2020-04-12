Rural character executed with luxury

Highlights



92 Turtledove Drive, Lower Chittering



Priced at $1.149m



Six bedrooms, three bathrooms



Stunning use of stone and timber for country elegance



Seamless indoor, outdoor living

RURAL elegance is effortlessly achieved with this spectacular home at Lower Chittering.

The entrance is only a taste of what lies inside, with gracefully aged ornamental deciduous Plane trees lining the driveway and a grand portico entrance with cedar lined roofing.

With glorious views across the Chittering Valley, this home is exquisitely built and designed to showcase the elegance of country charm, which features sophisticated use of stone and timber throughout.

The gourmet kitchen is impressive with large granite benchtops, a Belling triple oven and stove, rangehood, dishwasher and the scullery incorporating a double fridge recess and extensive shelving.

Tasmanian Blackwood cupboards in the kitchen, scullery and coffee bar add to the house's country feel.

The open-plan living area includes the kitchen, living, dining and games area to the side, which opens onto the outdoor entertaining area with cedar lined roofing to complement the front entrance, as well as an outdoor kitchen with granite benchtops, stainless steel sink and cupboards, barbecue recess and beautiful views over the pool and gardens.

The living and dining area makes no compromise on luxury, with the standout being the Regency Bellerive wood inbuilt fireplace surrounded by Travertine stone.

The luxury master bedroom has a stunning outlook, with a custom made dressing room and a beautiful ensuite with a double vanity and shower, stone benchtops and separate toilet.

There are five secondary bedrooms which are all king-sized and have built-in wardrobes.

The house also has a cinema room with terraced seating, large office with views, children's play area and a separate children's study.

This property is for sale through HKY Real Estate.