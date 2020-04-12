Industry forums outline government focus

IN response to COVID-19, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has convened agricultural industry forums to provide a mechanism for two-way communication between government and key industry stakeholders.

Six industry forums have been set up, covering grain, livestock, horticulture, fishing/aquaculture, food processing and trade.

DPIRD director general Ralph Addis said globally, nationally and at a State level, things were being disrupted as the pandemic unfolded in ways unimaginable a month ago.

"At times of enormous change, disruption and chaos, it's very hard to predict in advance what the impact is going to be," Mr Addis said.

"We need to have rapid ways of exchanging information both ways, so the government gets live intel about what's going on for businesses in the farm sector and we're able to get live information out to people who need it as quickly as possible."

Zoom online meetings have also been held with participants from the entire food production industry, with about 50 representatives tuning in.

Mr Addis said the broader meetings were particularly focused on the intrastate travel restrictions as people need to know what's going on in order to make business decisions.

"We've been trying to give people a bit of a heads-up on what to expect, what our interpretation of the measures are and why they're being implemented," he said.

"It's about us telling them what we know from a government point of view, this is what we can advise, this is what we can expect to happen and this is where you can go to get more information."

A DPIRD communique to members of the Grains Industry Forum said that particular group has about 55 members covering grains research and development, inputs, transport, storage and handling, with the first video/teleconference held on April 1.

"There has been concerted efforts by the grains industry, from growers and businesses across the supply chain, to proactively modify working arrangements and develop protocols to help manage the risk and impact of COVID-19," the communique said.

While the focus of the first grains meeting was on border controls, other issues discussed included access to rail for transporting containers to and from the Eastern States and supply of raw materials for manufacturing stockfeed, particularly inputs of amino acids from China.

"Other observations raised were shortages of some herbicides across the country, but production is continuing and supplies are expected to be available by mid-April," the communique said.

"And reduced demand for canola oil from the food services industry, hospitality, catering and restaurants, with potential on-flow effects for the stockfeed industry if full oils storages restrict crushing and availability of canola meal."

"Panic buying in Asia has been focused on non-perishable foods which presents an opportunity for Western Australian grains.

"In particular oats, which is considered a healing nutritious food in Asia."

The last concerns were around the decline in export malt barley demand and the availability of food quality containers for shipping, which are currently on a just-in-time basis.

