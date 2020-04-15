Free skin cancer screening on-hold for now

THIS moment in time will long be remembered and as we go to print, like many services for regional communities here in Western Australia, the Lions Cancer Institute has been forced to cease its free skin cancer screenings.

The last areas where screening took place were Jerramungup and Hopetoun, with the usual number of referable skin lesions found duly recorded and those patients advised to follow up with a scheduled visit to their GP.

The Lions Cancer Institute plans to continue with the scheduled screenings for this year, once the all clear is given, and they sincerely apologise to those communities in Southern WA, who were to have received their service.

Anyone wanting more information and updates on the rescheduled screenings can visit the Lions Cancer Institute website lionscancerinstitute.org.au

During these weeks the Lions Cancer Institute team will use the time wisely to ensure their mobile screening units are in top condition, ready to move once the authorities give the all clear.

They will be thoroughly prepared and can work towards fulfilling their scheduled screenings so no-one misses out, later in the year.

The Lions Cancer Institute's ongoing commitment to funding research will not be affected by the current situation and those research students who have been supported by the Lions Cancer Institute will continue their very important work as soon as the virus issue is resolved.

The Lions-Lotus Scholarship, which focuses on liver cancer, is the Institute's most recent project and that work is carried out at Curtin University by the dedicated personnel at the Liver Disease and Regeneration Group, in the School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences.

The Lions Cancer Institute receives no government financial support, so your ongoing help is appreciated and that allows the mobile units to visit WA communities on a regular basis so they can continue to save lives.