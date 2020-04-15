On the hunt for the next leaders

The world may be lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Australia's farmers, things are getting busy. Australian agriculture is at the forefront of ensuring Australians continue to have access to fresh produce.

For this essential industry to thrive, the sector requires bright minds, modern skills and passionate people.

To support the next generation of agribusiness specialists, Rural Bank has opened applications for its 2021 Rural Bank Graduate Program.

Tailored to each graduate's skills, interests and career aspirations, successful applicants will have exposure to the Bank's key business areas including finance, credit and lending, marketing, human resources and agribusiness.

Rural Bank provides comprehensive training and mentoring for each graduate in the program which is designed to accelerate their professional development. All graduates are mentored by a senior leader at Rural Bank to help guide their careers in agribusiness.

Graduates will be given opportunities to engage with Rural Bank's customers, leadership team and industry partners, and join a supportive graduate community, with former graduates now in a variety of roles at Rural Bank.

Alexandra Gartmann, CEO at Rural Bank, said the program is a great first step for new graduates seeking a career in agribusiness.

"Our Graduate Program is a key part of our commitment to developing the next generation of leaders in Australian agribusiness," Ms Gartmann said.

"We provide graduates with extensive training and mentoring in a supportive environment.

"Graduates will learn new skills and have opportunities to share and explore new ideas while connecting with industry professionals across our business.

"Past graduates have gone on to rewarding careers across Rural Bank. Armed with the foundational platform they need for future success, we encourage all our graduates to take the time to pursue their career aspirations while learning about the industry.

"It's an exciting time to be in Australian agriculture and we know we will receive many talented applicants from across Australia. We are looking for graduates who want exposure to different industry sectors and who have a passion for agriculture."

Applicants must have completed an undergraduate degree in the past three years in a relevant discipline such as Agricultural Science, Agribusiness, Engineering, Finance, Rural Valuations, IT, Marketing, HR or Commerce.

Applications for the Rural Bank Graduate Program 2021 close at 7:00am on Monday 4 May 2020, with offers expected by end of July 2020, and roles commencing on 1 February 2021.

To learn more and apply, please visit the Rural Bank website: https://www.ruralbank.com.au/about-us/our-team/graduate-program.

The story On the hunt for the next leaders first appeared on Farm Online.