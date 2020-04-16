Welcome to Farm Weekly Thursday - we have another solid edition that offers plenty of reading.

This edition includes.

CBH Group Plans for a Special General Meeting to remove District 4 member Trevor Badger.

Mr Badger also responds to the allegations, denying there is any breach.

Still on CBH and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has cleared the co-op's Paddock Planner app of breaching any competition or consumer laws.

The Newdegate Machinery Field Days has been cancelled - joining the Dowerin and Mingenew events that have already been mothballed because of COVID-19.

Heading into seeding and the Grains Industry Association of WA predicts a positive outlook - read where and why.

Strong social media support for a three-year-old girl who said she couldn't be a farmer because she was a girl.

We crunch the numbers on the record number of sheep that have been trucked east so far this year.

WA buyers slow down the wool price slide.

WA Women's Hall of Fame honour for a quiet achiever.

The latest in machinery news, plus a comprehensive coverage of the Mordallup Angus, Biara on-property and Narngulu bull sales, what's on offer in the WA property scene, plus plenty of bargains in another solid Classifieds section.

All this and much more in this week's edition - out now!

