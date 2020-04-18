Grower group appoints new chief executive

AN Aboriginal led, not-for-profit grower group, based in the South West, has appointed it's first chief executive officer.

Alan Beattie, who started as chief executive officer of Noongar Land Enterprise Group (NLE) last week, is a recognised industry leader, having held a number of senior roles in government, the not-for-profit and private sector since 1997.

Mr Beattie grew up on a farm near Yealering, in the heart of Noongar Boodjar (country), and has worked with and alongside Aboriginal people throughout WA, in particular the Noongar community, for the past 20 plus years.

He joins NLE after recently finishing at Holyoake as their social enterprise manager.

NLE is an organisation made up of eight Noongar land-holding groups which aims to promote collective strength in order to achieve optimum economic rewards from Noongar land-based enterprises.

The land-holding groups that form the organisation are involved in a number of farm business enterprises, including livestock, cropping, bush foods, aquaculture, sandalwood and honey.

Mr Beattie said he was excited to be joining NLE and leading the business into the future

"I'm looking forward to helping it continue to grow and focus on being the leading Aboriginal organisation that develops commercially viable Noongar land-based businesses," Mr Beattie said.

NLE chairman Oral McGuire said the board was delighted with Mr Beattie's appointment to the business which has been made possible through funding provided by the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

"Alan has vast experience right across the Aboriginal and profit for purpose sectors," Mr McGuire said.

"His knowledge and experience of business strategy, business transformation, project management, and primary production project development are particularly relevant to NLE as an organisation."

Mr McGuire said the board was looking forward to working closely with Mr Beattie as NLE continued to develop innovative land-based enterprises

"NLE identifies successful business enterprises managed by Noongar people, on Noongar land, as an opportunity to provide better social and cultural outcomes for Noongar people and the broader community," he said.