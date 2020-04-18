It will have you saying "holy guacamole"

Price: EOI

Location: Hithergreen

Area: 5.9ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Noel Jones 0418 932 438

IN the locality of Hithergreen, 17 kilometres south east of the Busselton CBD, a 45 minute drive from Margaret River and the spectacular Capes region, this property has gone from a bare block 20 years ago to become an immaculate, attractive and profitable small farm known as Yalyalup Avocados.

The farm is triangular shaped, measuring 5.9 hectares, with 2.03ha planted to avocados and 0.8ha taken up by the house, attractive gardens and lawns, sheds, vegetable garden and poultry yard.

The remainder of the block is occupied by extensive windbreak trees and fenced grazing land that has been planted with mixed species shade trees, creating a very shady, restful place for livestock.

The 522 avocado trees are set out in four blocks, complemented by the open parkland surrounds.

A winter creek feeds the small dam on the property.

Water for the house is rainwater supplied through a pressure pump from two 120,000 litre steel tanks.

Irrigation water is drawn from a bore that is licensed through the Department of Water and Environment Regulation.

Annual rainfall on the farm has averaged 730 millimetres over the past five years.

The main sheds measure 15 metre x 9m and are lockable with power, living quarters and a workshop with a 5.6 kiloWatt solar power system.

Two 20,000L fibreglass tanks supply rainwater to the shed via a pressure pump.

A lockable 6m x 6m shed has built-in storage racks and there is a 6m x 4m lockable shed near the main block of avocados which houses the cherry picker during the off-season and bins of avocados overnight during picking.

The 475 square metre home includes verandahs, a carport under the main roof, four queen-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious office, separate laundry and sewing room and a large open kitchen, family, lounge and dining area, as well as a large outdoor area which is tiled, insulated and insect screened.

The kitchen has Miele appliances, comprising two electric ovens, a dishwasher and gas-electric cooktop.

The kitchen also features a granite splashback and benchtops and deep drawers for cutlery, crockery, pots and pans.

The open-plan family area is air-conditioned and has a large wood fire.

All main rooms have ceiling fans.

When you drive onto the property, down the tree-lined driveway you get the feeling that this is a very special and loved property, and that's prior to seeing any infrastructure or the avocados.

Yalyalup Avocados is a credit to the owners and well worth inspecting.