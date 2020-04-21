Cautious optimism from machinery dealers

IF there is one certainty in this COVID-19 time of uncertainty it is agriculture.

And Torque found machinery dealers optimistic about that fact during a survey this week, asking them to assess the current sales market and comment on machinery sales outlook.

The majority of dealers agree agriculture is poised for a good season with good opening rains seen as the key component.

"It's a bit quiet now but there is underlying confidence among farmers," one dealer told Torque.

"When it rains all hell will break loose and I expect a lot of enquiries for new gear that we just don't have.

"For post-seeding sales, manufacturers will require fairly strict conditions on orders we place, including the customer's name but we won't be able to guarantee when the equipment will arrive.

"Everything is up in the air at the moment with regard to supply."

Another dealer told Torque the Federal government's instant tax assets write-off had helped to start moving equipment priced under $150,000.

"The problem, for some, however, is that we've run out of stock and to qualify for the write-off farmers need equipment on their farm before June 30 this year," he said.

"But the write-off does apply to used stock too and we've got a reasonable amount of stock that is available now."

Here's a snapshot of other dealer comments:

McIntosh & Son southern dealer principal Devon Gilmour, Katanning, said agriculture was well aligned with global demand for food.

"That's why I think there's good reason to be optimistic," Devon said.

"To grow food you need machinery and while there are supply issues, good quality used equipment is available now and if it's a good season I expect an upside in new machinery sales.

"I also think this is a time for agriculture to shine and as a dealer network we are poised to attract more people into an industry which is stable with plenty of career opportunities."

AFGRI Equipment operations manager Gollie Coetzee said there was a lot of uncertainty in the current market, leading to delays in decision-making, for machinery and crop programs.

"But farmers are resilient," Gollie said.

"We share a positive outlook with the farmers with good opening rains pivotal to success this season.

"It is clear factory closures will lead to longer lead times but it's hard to put a finger on what the machinery sales outlook will look like in six months time.

"We just need the rain to kick the season off."

Boekeman Machinery dealer principal Stuart Boekeman, Wongan Hills, said he remained optimistic about future machinery sales, with a strong dealer network requiring two more service technicians and a sales person.

"That underscores our positivity about the industry," Stuart said.

"And we're starting to see movement in the market with people taking advantage of the government's tax write-offs for anything under $150,000, so we've sold telehandlers, spreaders, chaser bins and the like and our new stock is becoming limited.

"There's a bit of a lull right now when it comes to selling big gear but I also think the shortage of new stock is a factor.

"I've heard 80 per cent of sales by our franchisor Case IH is happening in the Eastern States and a good season here will create a lot of positivity among farmers to come back into the market.

"The other aspect of buying new gear is that there are really good finance plans around."

Farmers Centre 1978 dealer principal Grant Wells, Albany, said good opening rains would eradicate the obvious cautious approach farmers are currently taking to machinery purchases.

"For us, the eyes already have been picked out of our quality used stock as farmers prepare for the season while new stock inventory is low," Grant said.

"It's hard to predict anything at the moment because events are unfolding daily, but the farm industry is looking promising.

"While stocks are up in the air at the moment because of factory closures, there is a positive feeling around about the season and hopefully it will be a year for agriculture to shine."

WA AGCO area sales manager Jason Hayes said while the market was generally quiet, AGCO dealers enjoyed one of their best March sales of tractors and recently completed a successful forward order program for hay equipment.

"We're in good shape in terms of stock," Jason said.

"But while we haven't been impacted because of stock, price rises have had an effect.

"Nevertheless, the guys that order their hay gear can expect delivery from June onwards and there also will be extra stock in those containers ordered by dealers and by AGCO Australia.

"I would say if you haven't ordered new hay equipment now, you're unlikely to get what you want in time for this year's hay season.

"The impact of current factory shutdowns throughout the world will lead to a lag in machinery supplies."

Fred Hopkins dealer principal Gary Johnson was upbeat about future sales but said it was obvious lead times would be longer.

"Last month I sent a container to the east to get some supplies and it took two and a half weeks to collect because they're commandeering all the trucks for food and other essential items," Gary said.

"Having said that I've noticed recently that interstate road freight items seem to be as quick as ever probably due to the reduced road traffic.

"But I've got a lot of sales enquiry right now and we are certainly keeping busy."