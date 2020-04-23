State solicitor to advise on Yandeyarra

THE Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has referred the findings of its investigation into cattle deaths on Yandeyarra Reserve in the Pilbara to the State Solicitor's Office for advice.

The move comes after a 15-month long investigation by the Livestock Compliance Unit (LCU) into the deaths of cattle on the station due to mismanagement and malnutrition.

Farm Weekly understands that about 1200 head of cattle were euthanised by the LCU during on-ground and aerial shoots early last year, after more than 500 head of cattle were found dead or close to it in January 2019.

Since then the station has been destocked of about 8000 head.

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTerinan said the deaths occurred on the station after the manager left and had not been replaced.

The event was the second investigation that LCU staff had been involved with after they were called out to Noonkanbah station, near Fitzroy Crossing, in the Kimberley region, during Christmas 2018.

According to DPIRD its animal welfare investigation into Noonkanbah station was ongoing.

In total the number of cattle from the two stations that died or were euthanised was about 3000 head.

Liberal agriculture spokesman Jim Chown said last year that the State government was looking for compensation of about $800,000 from the two pastoral leases.

Ms MacTiernan did not wish to comment on an ongoing investigation.

"DPIRD has confirmed it is also undertaking an animal welfare investigation in relation to cattle on a property in the Goldfields in 2019 but was "not able to comment further on operational matters".

Farm Weekly understands that the station was Pinjin station, also run by an Aboriginal community.

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said it had been interesting to watch how quickly the government could move on things since COVID-19 had impacted the State and yet it has taken so long to conclude an investigation into the cattle deaths on both stations.

"It's almost like they have done it in a way to slow the process down and hope it'll go away," Mr Seabrook said.

"The investigation shouldn't have taken longer than a week."

Mr Seabrook said referring the matter to the State Solicitor's Office was "a start" and he hoped that the government would hold those responsible accountable for what has happened.

He said there needed to be fair and equal treatment to Aboriginal communities as well as private businesses involved in handling livestock with a "one rule for all" approach to ensure the same issues didn't keep popping up.

"It's not the first time this has happened," Mr Seabrook said.

"We certainly hope it is the last."

Last year pastoralists experienced dry conditions that forced some to totally destock to take the pressure off their system and allow the pastures time to regrow, while others had to feed out by hand.

That was until recent cyclones and tropical lows drenched the Kimberley and Pilbara, bringing welcome relief to the pastoral industry.