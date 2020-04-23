Giving soils a bit of love

INTERNATIONALLY recognised agroecologist, author and educator Nicole Masters will be presenting a free webinar next month to help farmers and land managers regenerate their soil's health.

Author of 'For the Love of Soil', Ms Masters said participants could expect to learn where to start in their soil health journey and gain an understanding of what leads to unhealthy soils.

Armed with a degree in Ecology and Soil Science and having managed community gardens and practical farming operations, Ms Masters has taught and presented her work to more than 5000 people annually, running workshops on regenerative agriculture all over the world.

"The first class I did was for avocado producers on mycorrhizal and fungal benefits," Ms Masters told Farm Weekly.

In 2006 she reluctantly started to offer consultancy and coaching services and, after achieving great results with her first client, gained the confidence to work alongside various agricultural producers, helping them to transform their soils.

"My first client went on to become the most cost-effective vineyard in a New Zealand government study, going from five herbicides to one, or even none in some areas, dropping all trace element applications and cutting out all fungicides and pesticides," Ms Masters said.

"Vine health massively improved and they went from low grade (cask) wine to premium in a few years."

She describes her book, which was initially meant to be a 'Soils for Dummies' type publication, as a conversational dive into how anyone can regenerate their soils, reduce costs and produce top quality food.

"I also get to work with and meet some of the most extraordinary people around the world, so I celebrate some of their successes and stories," Ms Masters said.

She said the most important piece of advice she could give to farmers about their soil health was to ask themselves the 'why' questions.

"Start to observe and ask, why do I have pests, weeds and disease?" she said.

"Why is my soil not healthy?

"Why do I have water repellent soil and why are my livestock not healthy?"

Funded by the Federal government's National Landcare Program, Rangelands NRM, in conjunction with the Northern Agricultural Catchment Council, has organised for the free webinar to take place on Friday, May 1.

Rangelands NRM regional agriculture landcare facilitator Sarah Jeffery said with everyone embracing video technology, it was an opportune time to have Ms Masters present her Q&A session.

"It will be fantastic to have the benefit of Nicole's extensive experience and for people to have a chance to ask her directly about how they can improve soil and food systems in our area," Ms Jeffery said.

To register for the webinar email your contact details along with any questions you have for Nicole Masters to sarahj@rangelandswa.com.au