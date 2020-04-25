Nature's window as your home build site

Price: $75,000 and $80,000

Location: Bremer Bay

Area: 645-752m2

Agent: Landmark Harcourts

Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

IN a rapidly changing world it is nice to know you can slow down and take in the sheer joy of the natural wonders that abound in the surrounds of Bremer Bay.

From the stunning coastline and pristine beaches, first-class fishing and surfing spots, to long leisurely beach walks, the peace and quiet is what makes this location quite outstanding.

For the more adventurous person, the chance to travel offshore to one of nature's truly remarkable environments at the Bremer Canyon awaits you.

Not many people have the chance to be so close to killer whales in their natural environment, but at Bremer Bay it is right on your doorstep.

Back on land, the world-class Fitzgerald River National Park abounds in native flora and fauna and is within easy reach to explore and enjoy.

A drive to Point Anne during the whale watching season will give you a memorable experience for both seeing southern right whales, but also beautiful wildflowers and spectacular coastal views.

For the astute buyer with a long-term view to retire or to create a memorable family holiday location, to an owner-occupier wishing to build a low-maintenance lock-up-and-leave home in a great environment, there are five residential blocks on offer with power, water and sewer services.

Ranging in size at 645 square metres to 752m2, these blocks are easy to build on and have no time conditions by which you have to build.

The land is opposite the Wellstead Estuary and is close to the sports and golf club, caravan parks, The Bremer Resort and is a short drive to The Wellstead Museum, as well as great beaches and all that is on offer at Bremer Bay.

These blocks are offered for sale at $75,000 and $80,000 each.

6 Riverside Way, Bremer Bay is priced at $80,000;

8 Riverside Way, Bremer Bay is $80,000;

40 Bremer Bay Road, Bremer Bay is $80,000;

46 Bremer Bay Road, Bremer Bay is $75,000 and

37 Blossoms Avenue, Bremer Bay is $75,000.