Seeding underway at Kondinin

DESPITE not receiving much in the way of summer rain, Lindsay and Grant Tuckwell have started their 2020 seeding program at Kondinin.

They have already completed a paddock of barley, were in the process of burning the last paddock and had started with their lupins.

Ms Tuckwell said it was still a little early and the ground was a bit dry, but there had been a reasonable germination of weeds which they've sprayed.

"Our worker came here and self-isolated for 14 days and after that he was ready to rock and roll so we thought we'd go gently," Ms Tuckwell said.

"Up until April 17 we'd had just under 50 millimetres of rain for the year, we had 39mm in February and 8mm in March.

"Comparing that to previous years, at the end of March 2018 we had 75mm, end of March in 2017 we had 150mm and 2016 we had 155mm, whereas last year we only had 1.6mm."

The Tuckwell's program for the year includes about 700 hectares of wheat, 1100ha of barley and 200ha of lupins.



They dropped canola from the 2019 rotation and after considering it for this year, they have again veered away from it, opting to keep the program simple.

Ms Tuckwell said they figured if conditions were dry it wouldn't matter if they were seeding now or in a month's time.

"We're committed to seed by the end of April anyway and if it's dry, the grain is just going to sit there," she said.

