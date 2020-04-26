Pastoral expansion for Westcoast team

THE next region in the growth map of locally-owned business Westcoast Wool & Livestock has been marked up, with the company this week announcing an expansion of its services into WA's northern pastoral zone and two new appointments at Broome.

Livestock manager Gerald Wetherall said the move would complement the company's Northern Territory business launched early last year under the Westcoast Northern Livestock banner.

"It really does fit like a glove for us to push into the region and leverage our relationships right across the supply chain,'' Mr Wetherall said.

"We now have great network coverage across the Pilbara, Kimberley and Top End.''

He welcomed highly-experienced agribusiness manager and livestock specialist, Tony O'Neill, as well as enthusiastic young livestock representative, Nick Benson, to its wider WA team.

Both men are based in Broome.

Mr O'Neill has a long history in livestock and is well-known right across the Pilbara and Kimberley pastoral communities, having worked for and successfully managed full-service agribusinesses in the region.

Two knee replacements earlier resulted in a short break from the industry, but he said joining Westcoast Wool & Livestock and supporting pastoralists throughout the area was highly motivating.

"There are some really great people in the Westcoast business,'' Mr O'Neill said.

"Some of my best times in the industry was when I was working for a company many years ago that was like a small family company, and the Westcoast business has that feel.

"There are also a lot of people here who are pretty excited to see the company coming into the region."

Originally from a family farm at Pingaring, Mr O'Neill earlier spent time in livestock and rural merchandise in various locations including Narembeen, Midland, Carnamah, Coorow-Eneabba, Bunbury and later at Derby and Broome, including successfully managing businesses that also included real estate and finance services.

Mr Wetherall said Mr O'Neill's 42 years of experience, including his respected profile and understanding of the northern area, was invaluable to the Westcoast Wool & Livestock business.

Hailing from Bunbury, Mr Benson's experience in livestock developed through early roles at Alcoa Farmlands and then in Queensland with AACo.

Mr Benson later spent a number of years on Pilbara and Kimberley cattle stations.

More recently, he was based in Geraldton, supporting pastoralists and the local export industry, including producers with large sheep enterprises.

Mr Benson said a strong involvement with camp - drafting had generated a special affinity with WA's northern areas and great relationships with many pastoralists, so he was pleased to be joining Westcoast Wool & Livestock at Broome.

"The company has been very welcoming and supportive and I'm looking forward to getting around the region with Tony and also connecting with our Northern Territory colleagues,'' Mr Benson said.

Pastoralists in the Goldfields, Gascoyne and Murchison areas also will be assisted by Westcoast Wool & Livestock representative Paul Gatti.