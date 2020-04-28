Sensational living in the South West

38 St Alouarn Place, Margaret River

Priced at $5.8m

Stunning industrial architectural and interior design features

Glorious views of national parks, the ocean and rural landscape

TO combine the spectacular visual impact with the excellent lifestyle quality of this home is a work of art, which has been exquisitely executed by acclaimed architect Richard Szklarz.

Easily one of the most striking homes in the Capes region, this house is perfectly positioned on an amazing site of two hectares to deliver a dichotomy between industrial practicality and indulgent functionality, with an unusual crucifix configuration floorplan maximising some of the most breathtaking views of the Australian coastline.

Upon entering this incredible home, the 220 degree panoramic views are a feast for the eyes, stretching across Margaret River to the untouched national park, with the Indian Ocean on offer to the west, all constantly changing and evolving as the light shifts throughout the day.

As the eye relaxes into the breathtaking views, the realisation that the entire living space is a huge cantilevered glass box, suspended by large steel framing, captures the imagination.

There are incredible views from the master suite and second suite, while bedrooms three and four are separated by a deluxe bathroom and offer a more private aspect.

The games room at the end of the northern wing captures amazing river views over the rural landscape to the north west and opens onto an outdoor deck to maximise entertaining opportunities with an amphitheatre effect.

This property is marketed through Mack Hall Real Estate.

WATERFRONT LUXURY ON A GRAND SCALE

61 Lanyard Boulevard, Geographe



Price at 'offers'

Six bedrooms, six bathrooms

Grand waterfront home large living and entertaining spaces

Stunning use of stone

Canal views are maximised



BREATHTAKINGLY stunning in all aspects, this waterfront residence offers the ultimate luxurious lifestyle on the Port Geographe canals and overlooking Vasse Wonnerup Estuary with idyllic views of the birds and water.

With six bedrooms and six bathrooms, this house incorporates more than 1100 square metres of living space on a 1406m2 block.

Enjoy small intimate gatherings or grand scale entertaining while watching the sunrise over the wetlands, or take in the sublime sunsets from the private jetty which also combines as a boat platform for entertaining.

The owners have put a great deal of thought into the design and planning of this property to develop a complete lifestyle environment which encompasses not only generous indoor living areas, but large outdoor entertaining spaces which are surrounded with beautifully landscaped and reticulated gardens.

The impressive gourmet kitchen includes large stone benchtops with a scullery and cool room, beautiful timber cabinetry, Miele appliances and a breakfast bar that looks out towards the canals.

Also with views of the canals, the spacious living room features a billiard table, making it the ideal for family and friends spending time together.

The entertaining areas continue with the theatre room, which includes a 'starry sky', nine recliners and surround sound.

The ground level bedroom offers versatility as it could be utilised as a formal lounge room, gym, games room or a craft/art studio.

With an oversized dining and study, there is no shortage of space.

Two spacious double garages, a lift and spa with impeccable views, simply add to this home's stunning details and practical elements.

The effective use of technology adds another level of sophistication for security, lighting, sound, air-conditioning and heating, hot water heating and even electric stairs to assist you to the roof area.

This property is for sale through Stocker Preston, go to: realestate.com.au/ property-house-wa-geographe-131816058