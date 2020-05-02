Quality cattle operation in the Mid West

Price: EOI closing Sunday, May 17, 2020

Location: Allanooka

Area: 3100ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Robert Taylor 0428 216 326

WATTLE Downs is an outstanding rural farm that has been predominantly operated as a cattle grazing regime and is currently growing very successful perennial grasses for cattle production and shelter.

The property is about 55 kilometres south of the Geraldton CBD and 20km from Dongara.

Comprising 3100 hectares, about 800ha are perennial grasses on mostly gravel, sand over clay and yellow loam soil types.

There is a 9km laneway going through the farm which connects all paddocks.

The fencing is designed for cattle and presents in good condition, with some being new.

Infrastructure includes one set of well-sized pine sheep yards, two sets of cattle yards, a three-stand shearing shed, large machinery shed with cement flooring, five silos, 30 tonnes capacity of fertiliser storage and two gravel pits.

The homestead has cladding walls and a tin roof, comprising five-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and a three-car garage.

It also features a pot belly stove and air-conditioning.

The property has good access for road trains.

Wattle Downs receives about 350-400 millimetres of annual rainfall.

There is excellent water storage with eight 32,000 litre water tanks and large concrete troughs.