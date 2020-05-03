Mid West property ideal for an add-on

Price: $950,000

Location: Merkanooka

Area: 1244ha

Agent: Primaries Real Estate

Contact: Chad Smith 0428 932 476

MEELIA Farm is a productive small property in the highly regarded area of Merkanooka, just 30 kilometres east of Mingenew.

This sale presents as a great opportunity to enter the farming industry or add on to an existing business.

The 1244 hectare property is in the undulating hills of Merkanooka, with about 670ha of croppable, fertile gravel and loam soils, winter creeks and pockets of remnant vegetation including tammar and York gums.

The estimated annual rainfall of 320 millimetres supplies ample run-off water to seven dams and two soaks.

This property is ideally suited to a mixed farming operation of stock and cropping.

Established as a sheep and cropping property and more recently utilised as a station run-off block for hay production and cattle fattening, Meelia Farm has a great combination of infrastructure.

There is a comfortable three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with reverse-cycle air-conditioning.

Improvements to the property include a modern, three-stand, raised board shearing shed with wooden sheep yards and a hay/machinery shed.

The cropping side of the operation is well catered for with a combination of seven silos, a fertiliser shed with 200 tonnes plus capacity, a very good machinery shed with a cement floored workshop and massive service pit.

There is also a newer set of steel cattle yards capable of holding 600 head with plenty of room to expand.

Meelia Farm water is supplied from two solar pumps and distributed around the property via the usual combination of tanks and troughs.

Fencing is both cattle and sheep standard with Ringlock and barb on steel posts being the majority of materials used in construction.

The condition of fencing is good to average, with some work required to repair sections.

With its proximity to export and domestic markets, this would also be a great property for northern cattle producers looking to value add their stock as well as grow hay for their operation.

The property is leased for the 2020 cropping season, however the seller would welcome immediate settlement with access to house and infrastructure negotiated.