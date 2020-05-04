Nats leader has a deep sense of empathy

MIA DAVIES has broken a few glass ceilings throughout her career, becoming the youngest member of the State Legislative Council (at the time) in 2013 and the first female leader of The Nationals WA.

Speaking to Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT, Ms Davies reflected on what it's been like to follow in her father's footsteps, the significant milestones and challenges she's faced in politics and what she thinks the next 12 months will bring for Western Australians.

Question: What first sparked your interest in politics?

Answer: It grew over time, but it wasn't what I grew up thinking I was going to be.

My first full-time job after university and travel was in the office of Max Trenorden MLA, and it grew from there as I became more and more involved in the party and politics behind the scenes.

Q: Growing up on a farm at Yorkrakine, how do you think your agricultural background has influenced your views on the industry?

A: A deep sense of empathy and understanding of the communities and the people that underpin the sector.

My formative years were spent on the farm surrounded by these people - they are innovative, resilient and bloody hard workers who make a major contribution to our State and nation's economy.

Mia Davies (left) celebrating women's footy with former AFL national female development manager Jan Cooper.

Q: At just 30 years old, how did it feel becoming the youngest member of the Legislative Council at the time and what sort of pressure did that bring?

A: At that time The Nationals WA held the balance of power in the Legislative Assembly and Council, so every vote counted.

It was a steep learning curve, but it is for every new Member of Parliament, and there's no real comparison in a corporate or community sense.

I was lucky to have a strong support network and some great electorate office staff who knew the ropes and got stuck into the work quickly.

Q: How did it feel becoming the first woman to lead The Nationals WA?

A: It has been a huge honour to step in the leadership role of our more than century-old party.

There have always been strong women in our party, from the grassroots right through to the highest levels - this just hasn't been reflected in our parliamentary party until more recently.

The old adage 'you can't be what you can't see' is accurate and I hope me being in the role encourages others to step up into leadership positions, particularly in political forums.

Q: During your time in politics, which debate or issue have you felt most passionate about?

A: There are too many to list after 12 years as an MP and a few behind the scenes, but there are two that I often point to.

Funding for aged care facilities and services in regional WA is an ongoing passion, as is improving education and health care services in our communities.

Access to health and education in country WA are the deal breakers for so many families - they won't stay if they think their kids' education or health will be jeopardised.

Regional development starts with a solid investment in the basics.

Mia Davies said it had been a blessing to walk in her late father Dexters footsteps, who was also a former leader of The Nationals WA.

Q: What achievement are you most proud of since becoming The Nationals WA leader?

A: You don't get many wins in opposition, they are few and far between, it's the nature of the Westminster system.

That said, I'm proud of the role our team played in restoring the regional education cuts made by the McGowan government, the fight for our Community Resource Centres, and securing funding for the South West Rescue Helicopter.

They are three that come to mind.

I'm also proud of the way our team conducted itself during the debate on Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) last year.

It was a very difficult and personal debate and for our MPs it needed to be balanced against the wishes of their electorate and community.

Our party may be only 10 MPs but we're prepared to have the fight if regional WA needs us - that's what we're there for.

Q: Did your father's role as a politician have a big impact on your decision to enter into politics?

A: Both mum and dad raised my sister and I to believe that we could achieve anything with hard work, persistence and dedication.

Dad did everything like that - whether it was as the president of the Wyalkatchem P&C or as President of The Nationals WA.

I could see that his involvement in politics extended the ability to give back to the community and work on things to the community and work on things you were passionate about, something that I now enjoy immensely.

Q: Did you have many differing opinions with your father in regards to political issues?

A: Politics was banned at our family dinner table to keep the peace and offer my sister and mum some respite.

Dad was a deep thinker and one of the most patient and empathetic people I knew, so it was hard to win a debate - he'd usually get you in the end with a well-reasoned argument (and much hand-waving for emphasis).

Neither of us liked being wrong.

Q: Has it been a burden or blessing to follow in his footsteps?

A: Always a blessing.

He was proud of his family as long as we were working our hardest and doing our best - no matter what we chose to be.

Dad was one-of-a-kind, and I have to tread my own path, but those qualities I admired so much are things I try to build into my approach to life.

Patience, practice, persistence and good humour are a good set of ingredients to start with.

Q: Do you think your father would be proud of your achievements?

A: I know he was.

It was pretty special being able to work with him doing something that we both love, especially when it came to projects like Water for Food when you had a combination of agriculture, regional and community development all wound together.

Q: Have you faced many challenges being a woman in a largely male-dominated field?

A: They exist, the same as in other sectors, so my approach is to work on strategies to balance the field.

It's not about 'man-bashing', it's about making sure we have systems that support women to put themselves forward for leadership positions.

You just have to keep working on it.

Q: What interests and passions do you have outside of politics?

A: Family, travel, art and music.

Truthfully, there's not much time outside of work, especially as a country MP with a large electorate and responsibilities as leader.

Family and friends come first and if I'm lucky, I get to combine this with sitting on a beach with a beer.

Q: If you didn't get involved in politics, what do you think you would have ended up doing?

A: I was always going to be a vet, until halfway through first year university I changed my mind and did a marketing and communications degree.

A clear view of life after politics eludes me right now, but when it's the right time, I hope it's something as rewarding and challenging as what I'm doing now.

Q: What do you think are some of the major challenges our State will face over the coming 12 months?

A: Rebooting our State's economy after the COVID-19 crisis will be the biggest challenge - and I think both agriculture and mining will play a big role in our recovery.

Over the past three years we've seen the State government shut down Royalties for Regions, siphoning money into 'business as usual' operations like Water Corporation.

Those funds will be needed to kick-start regional WA and that's what our team will be fighting for.

Q: What are your goals going forward as The Nationals WA leader?

A: To keep building our team in numbers and depth so we can effectively represent all regional Western Australians.

We are over 100 years on from the formation of the Country Party under a tree near Kellerberrin, yet our purpose remains the same - fight for the people that live, work and invest in regional Western Australia.

Q: What advice do you have to those women looking to become involved in politics?

A: Get involved.

It's by no means easy, but then neither is anything that's worth doing.

What makes it easier is having mentors, supporters and people that can push you in the right direction.

I often refer to Sheryl Sandberg's philosophy of 'leaning-in'.

Women generally (not always) hesitate to step up for promotions, or new challenges until they believe they are one hundred per cent prepared.

'Leaning-in' is pushing yourself forward even when that resistance is hard-wired in.

I am lucky to have people around me that push me, even when I experience self-doubt.

It happens, but it shouldn't stop you from doing something rewarding and challenging.

Q: What do you think is a common misconception about being a politician?

A: I think most people watch the two-minute news clip on the nightly news and think we spend our time yelling, politicking and point scoring.

The role is so much more, from debating legislation, policy development, advocacy and support for projects, community groups and individuals who want the ear of government, right down to mapping out a solution for a constituent that needs an OT assessment for rails in their home after a hip operation or a family that can't afford to bury their loved one and don't know where to turn for funding.

We're all human and no matter what party, the vast majority of us just want the best for our electorates, State and nation.

Q: What are the challenges of working with the Liberals in a coalition government?

A: The formation of an alliance or coalition agreement is dependent on a few factors.

I have a good working relationship with the Leader of the Liberal Party, Liza Harvey, and our two teams work collaboratively in the parliament to hold the McGowan Labor government to account.

There have been no talks of formal coalition or alliance at this stage - The Nationals WA are an independent political party and my role as leader is to ensure we have a strong team ready to fight for regional WA come March 2021.

Q: When you first started as an MP, did you ever envisage becoming leader of the party?

A: It wasn't something that I aspired to but it's an honour and a challenge and one that I enjoy.

I do it with the support of my colleagues and a network of supporters, and I always acknowledge that I wouldn't be in the position without the support I enjoy from my electorate.

The Central Wheatbelt is my home and it is very special to me to represent these communities in our parliament.