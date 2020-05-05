Aerial solution to pest control

PASTORAL pest control requires year-round attention to provide the most beneficial results and ensure a cost-effective solution to the problems caused by vermin in Western Australia, according to Coral Coast Helicopter Services, director and chief pilot, Justin Borg.

Tackling introduced vermin like wild dogs, camels, donkeys, horses, goats and deer, as well as prolific numbers of kangaroos and emus, is an everyday issue for pastoralists, graziers and farmers in WA.

One of the most efficient targeting methods is aerial shooting or culling, as it allows vast distances to be covered in shorter periods of time and is the quickest way of catching up to vermin on the ground.

"The problem I see is, aerial culling is not being undertaken frequently enough," Mr Borg said.

"Only running a shooting program once or twice a year will not control the situation, it only provides limited and short-lived relief.

"The long-term solution involves a combination of methods such as trapping, as well as a consistent shooting program and monitoring of the locations of where these pests are breeding and frequenting."

After witnessing the impact of these pests first-hand, through their established aerial mustering business, Coral Coast Helicopter Services decided it was time they got more involved to assist with combating the problems.

Coral Coast Helicopter Services, CEO and chief pilot, Justin Borg (left), with marksman Peter Mahony in the R22 helicopter tracking and culling pests.

Mr Borg said this was why Coral Coast Helicopter Services was striving to provide farmers, graziers and pastoralists access to the most cost-effective aerial pest management service available today.

With more than 11 years' experience in piloting for aerial pest control, among other areas of expertise, spanning from Queensland through to WA, Mr Borg said their diversification into aerial shooting here in WA was borne out of the desire to make a real difference to the issues faced.

"Unfortunately in the past this method has been cost prohibitive for many pastoralists and farmers to engage regularly for their business," he said.

"As with any new business we have had to build our reputation here in WA and earn the trust of our clients.

"Many pastoralists have been very specific about their choice to use the government-provided shooting service and that is their prerogative."

Mr Borg said he understood their initial caution over anyone other than a government department conducting the aerial culling work, because of compliance and various other factors that were related to animal welfare.

However, Coral Coast Helicopter Services has undergone extensive training and certification to be able to deliver the same service.

"Our company has worked extensively with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) to ensure access to the most cost-effective means of aerial pest management service available today," Mr Borg said.

"Our company offers this service from one of our specially-equipped, lightweight R22 helicopters, complete with experienced pilots and our own fully-accredited company marksman, which provides a significant saving to the client."

Mr Borg said the costs of aerial culling, when conducted from the larger helicopters (as required by agencies such as DPIRD), to smaller farmers and pastoralists was a significant expense.

"The bigger aircraft and operation can be very cost prohibitive, with marksman costing upward of $800 a day and the larger helicopters costing around $1000 per hour," he said.

"We saw this issue and knew there was a way we could better service the pastoralists and farmers.

"So we obtained the relevant certifications and set to work.

"All operations are conducted in accordance with the Code of Practice for the capture and marketing of live animals in Western Australia as well as the Animal Welfare Act 2002."

Coral Coast Helicopter Services is also an approved supplier/contractor for DPIRD and conducts aerial shooting for organisations such as Recognised Biosecurity Groups (RBGs), so private clients can be assured that all shooting activities are carried out to the highest standards.

"It is our aim to provide our clients with affordable, cost-effective and more regular aerial shooting opportunities in order to better control vermin which can have a significant impact on crops and livestock," Mr Borg said.

"We want pastoralists, graziers and farmers to know they have more affordable options that are just as effective, if not more, than the traditional options they had heard of or utilised in the past."

Coral Coast Helicopter Services provide full GPS mapping of each flight conducted, as well as waypoints for each animal culled.

Mr Borg said this was standard procedure for their operation, but allowed them the added benefit of being able to supply this information to clients, DPIRD, RBGs and any organisation interested in tracking the locations and breeding areas of the pests in WA.

"We also have the option to supply our larger R44 helicopter to do the job at the request of the client," Mr Borg said.

"Ultimately I would love to have our R44 flying full-time to combat the vermin issues.

"But, knowing this is not financially viable for many people, was the whole reason we have made it more accessible via our smaller aircraft with minimal staff and operating costs.

"This way we can be in the sky doing the required work more often and having more of an effect."

The R22 helicopters are cheaper to operate and are predominantly used for aerial mustering, as they are a two-seater aircraft.

The R22 is smaller and more lightweight, being cheaper to run and hence the cost to the client was able to be significantly reduced compared with the larger R44 model.

Feral animals have varying degrees of impact upon feed, water, crops, infrastructure and carrying capacity, but more importantly pastoralists have a legal obligation to control introduced species as part of their pastoral leases.

"We want pastoralists and farmers to know they can trust that the work we conduct is of the highest standard," Mr Borg said.

"We want to help combat the strain these pests put on businesses and the environment and we think we offer a viable way of doing this."

Coral Coast Helicopter Services also offers aerial mustering, aerial photography, aerial survey and mapping, sling work, fire spotting and search and rescue services, all of which are approved by CASA.

They also run a number of tourist services from the Coral Coast Helicopter Services Carnarvon base.

These include short scenic flights through to full day adventure flights, heli-fishing, heli-spear fishing, crayfish tours and snorkelling tours.