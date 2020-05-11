Nutrien Ag Solutions backs country footy

NUTRIEN Ag Solutions has recommitted to supporting the West Australian Country Football League (WACFL), signing a three-year sponsorship agreement.



Nutrien Ag Solutions will provide $100,000 per year to WACFL.

Andrew Duperouzel, region manager - west region, said the league was a cornerstone of many of the rural communities where Nutrien Ag Solutions' staff and customers lived and worked.

"Country football clubs are a critical hub in almost every rural community across Australia," Mr Duperouzel said.



lthough the Country Football Championships, due to be held in July, have been cancelled because of COVID-19, Nutrien Ag Solutions will continue to support the league.



"In times like these, we need to do what we can to keep our rural communities together so we can bounce back when life can return to normal."

Nutrien Ag Solutions is further supporting country footy through a fertiliser promotion.

For each tonne of bulk fertiliser purchased from any Nutrien Ag Solutions retail store or approved fertiliser agent from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, $1 per tonne will go back to a local football club of the purchaser's choice.

The offer will be for new customer purchases only.

Discussing the Nutrien Ag Solutions offer were the company's fertiliser administration representative Andrea Lawson (left), WAFC country football and facilities executive manager Tom Bottrell, Nutrien Fertiliser administration representative Shelley Fennell and region fertiliser manager Shane Page and WACFL senior vice president Ian Stanley.

Nutrien Ag Solutions, which was formed following the merger of Landmark and Ruralco (parent company of Primaries of WA) in late 2019, has supported the WACFL since its formative years.

The three-year sponsorship deal will see this partnership continue until at least 2022, taking the total period of support to 47 years.

WACFL president John Shadbolt said they were humbled by the unwavering support from partners such as Nutrien Ag Solutions in this period of uncertainty.

"For over 47 years Nutrien Ag Solutions has stood by regional football communities through the best and the toughest of times, so we ask everyone to support them in return whenever you can," Mr Shadbolt said.