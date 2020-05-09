Large scale Wheatbelt farm offers options

Price: Contact agent

Location: Koorda

Area: 10,475ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Dale West 0428 411 333

DRUMIN Farm is an extensive land holding close to the town of Koorda and strategic located near the local CBH receival facilities.

The property is 120 kilometres from Northam and 75km from Wongan Hills.

Drumin Farm has 43 locations on 35 titles.

The land is undulating, well drained to waterways with salmon gum, gimlet, mallee, tea-tree and tammar vegetation.

Drumin Farm is watered by 26 dams, a solar-equipped bore and there are 13 scheme meter points.

The property has a full complement of infrastructure which includes a powered 24 metre x 15m shearing shed.

Machinery sheds consist of a new 48m x 12m x 5.5m shed, an 18m x 12m shed with a lean-to and a 30m x 9m shed with concrete flooring.

There is also a 200 tonne super shed with a high roof, a 15m x 9m workshop with concrete flooring and power and steel Cyclone sheep yards with 4000-head holding capacity.

There are six silos of various sizes, a 2500t bitumen grain pad and a horse shelter with a 60m x 30m arena.

Workers accommodation includes a four-bedroom, four-bath transportable living quarters with a kitchen and dining area.

The main residence is a modern 2009 TR Homes build with five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It features a theatre, games room, ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning, huge concrete verandahs, a patio area and a six-vehicle garage.

Outside the home there is also a heated below-ground swimming pool, gazebo, landscaped gardens in an elevated position with 360 degree views of the rural landscape.

The second home is an older-style three-bedroom, one-bathroom brick house.

There is more than 80km of new fencing and the farm crops 7500 hectares to cereals and is carrying 6000 sheep.

Drumin Farm is available as a whole or in parcels with the potential to secure adjoining lands or take on existing leases of about 3642 hectares.