Rural Women's Award national announcement postponed

AgriFutures Australia has decided to postpone the 2020 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award gala dinner and national announcement due to the uncertain environment with COVID-19 and the ongoing social distancing protocol that is in place.

AgriFutures Australia made the difficult decision to postpone the dinner and announcement which was due to be held at Parliament House, Canberra, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

This decision was made in line with the ongoing social distancing protocols put in place by the Australian Government.

All of the 2020 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award State/Territory winners have been announced, and are:

NSW/ACT - Cressida Cains, Knights Hill

Qld - Elisha Parker, Clermont

VIC - Kelly Barnes, Dunkeld

SA - Stephanie Schmidt, World's End

WA - Cara Peek, Broome

NT - Amy Kirke, Darwin

TAS - Karen Brock, Winkleigh

AgriFutures Australia's managing director John Harvey said these 2020 National Finalists were front of mind in making this important decision.

"Providing the finalists with the recognition and the acknowledgement they deserve and the platform that the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award gala dinner and national announcement offers has been our main focus throughout this decision making process and we will do everything we can to ensure that the negative impact of COVID 19 on their experience is minimised," Mr Harvey said.

The 2020 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award State/Territory winners will remain as their State/Territory Winner until September 2021 when the National Winner and Runner Up of this cohort will be announced at a gala event at Parliament House.



This means the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award will not open applications in September 2020 for the 2021 program. Applications will open again directly following the gala event in September 2021 for the 2022 program.

AgriFutures Australia will work with all of the women in the 2020 cohort to roll out an engagement, media and capacity building program course of the next 12-18 months so their projects can continue to flourish in coming months.

As 2020 marks 21 years of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award, AgriFutures Australia is also developing a book to celebrate the award's 21st birthday and to showcase the inspiring women who have participated in the award since its inception.



The book will feature State/Territory winners from 2000-2020 and will be available digitally in September 2020.

The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award is Australia's leading award acknowledging and supporting the essential role women play in rural industries, businesses and communities.

The award provides a platform to inspire and support Australian women to use and develop their skills to benefit their industries and communities.



For more information on the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award visit: www.agrifutures.com.au/rwa

