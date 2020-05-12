China delists four Australian meatworks

China has delisted four major Australian meatworks.

CHINA has delisted four major Australian meatworks, it what appears to be a further retaliation against Australia's push for an inquiry in the origin of the devastating COVID-19 virus.

The delisted plants are: JBS Australia's Beef City and Dinmore, Kilcoy Global Foods, and the Northern Cooperative Meat Company at Casino, NSW.

The delistings effectively stops beef from those plants being exported to China until the technical breaches are remedied.



In late April, China's ambassador to Australia, Jingye Cheng, warned Australian beef sales could be further negatively impacted if the Morrison government persisted with its demands for an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delistings of meatworks follow on from China's threats to impose tariffs of up to 80 per cent on Australian barley.

China previously delisted six meatworks for three months in 2017. Beef City, Kilcoy and NCMC were caught up in those delistings over labeling issues.

